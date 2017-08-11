In these trying times, Jackie Mason is the Voice of Reason.

In this week’s exclusive clip for Breitbart News, Jackie takes aim at Congress — and in particular, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — for their failure to make any significant progress on the passage of a health care alternative to Obamacare.

“]McConnell] is the guy who said on a hundred different shows every day for the past six months since Trump was elected, ‘We’re gonna pass this bill right away, it’s gonna go here, there, we’re gonna have it right away, bing, bing, boom,'” Jackie muses. “And he had no question, no hesitation, no problem, it’s positively gonna pass. Before you could say ‘Hello,’ the bill will be right there.”

“You’re a degenerate liar,” Jackie charges. “What right do you have to tell me how ignorant [Trump] is? How ignorant are you? He’s only repeating what he heard from you! You’re the one who said it first! How did you become the chief legislator if you don’t know what you’re talking about?”

“You said it’ll be no problem, you’d pass it right away,” continues Jackie, not letting up for a second. “You know why you said it? Because you can’t be trusted, you’re just like every other politician. If you actually had to have a job, you wouldn’t be making a living, you’d be starving to death.”

But Jackie doesn’t stop there. He goes off on the Congress for “doing nothing” even when they are working, which isn’t saying much, considering members get more than 200 days off per year. They also get free haircuts, free airport parking, free airfare, and a host of other benefits.

“As soon as you become a politician, everything is free,” Jackie marvels. “And you have to get 239 days off to get over it. You get a headache from remembering how many things you get for nothing.”

In the end, it simply all comes down to how much time Congress had to prepare an alternative to Obamacare that would be acceptable to the American people.

“Seven years,” Jackie says. “Can you explain to me how it only took five years to build the Hoover Dam? It took twenty years for the Jews to build the pyramids (that’s because the Jews built the pyramids, if it were gentiles, it would have taken a week and a half). You know God created the whole Earth in seven days, and this was with a day off. And they can’t pass a health bill with 235 days off?”

Watch Jackie’s latest above.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum