Stephen King Calls for Trump to Be ‘Removed’ from Office

Horror novelist Stephen King took to Twitter Friday to call for President Donald Trump to be “removed” from office.

“Donald Trump is unfit for office. Needs to be removed,” the author wrote.

The social media missive was just the latest attack King has lodged at President Trump in recent months.

Last month, the 69-year-old Dark Tower author called Trump “fake” in a Twitter post that went viral online. “The news is real. The president is fake.” he wrote.

King, however, wasn’t the only celebrity to call for Trump’s removal from office Friday.

Comedian Chelsea Handler urged the president’s generals to “remove” Trump from office, lest they be judged negatively by historians.

“To all the generals surrounding our idiot-in-chief…the longer U wait to remove him, the longer UR name will appear negatively in history,” the vocal Trump critic and Netflix talk show host wrote on Twitter.

Appeals from celebrities for Trump’s ousting from the White House come amid increasing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.

President Trump warned North Korea Tuesday that continued threats against the United States and our allies would be met with a “fire and fury like the world has never seen.” Trump’s remarks followed reports that North Korea could possess the ability to produce miniaturized nuclear warheads that could reach U.S. allies.

