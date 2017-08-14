Chelsea Handler Calls for Military Coup to Overthrow Trump

Talk show host Chelsea Handler took to Twitter over the weekend to urge the generals in President Donald Trump’s administration to “remove” the president from office.

“To all the generals surrounding our idiot-in-chief… the longer U wait to remove him, the longer UR name will appear negatively in history,” the Netflix host tweeted Friday.

advertisement

To all the generals surrounding our idiot-in-chief…the longer U wait to remove him, the longer UR name will appear negatively in history. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 11, 2017

Handler kept up her criticism of Trump through the weekend while tweeting about the deadly car attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, tweeting directly to Ivanka Trump to tell her father to condemn racism while urging Republicans to “stop this madness.”

We have a president who won't denounce any violence when coming from one of his supporters? Republicans, please stop this madness. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 13, 2017

Anyone who thinks we are going back in time instead of forward is misguided, uneducated, and just plain racist. There is no other name 4 it. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 13, 2017

Why don't you tell your father that? Don't try to separate yourself from him now. Too late. https://t.co/HR6EwpSw09 — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 13, 2017

Handler has been one of the president’s most vocal celebrity critics. The comedian regularly attacks Trump on her Twitter account, and has also gone after members of the president’s family, including First Lady Melania Trump and Eric and Lara Trump’s unborn child.

On Thursday, the Chelsea host posed for an Instagram photo with a t-shirt bearing the phrase “Sorry about our president” printed in 14 different languages. Handler said she would wear the shirt while she travels.

The shirt I wear now when I travel. Thanks to whomever sent it to me. 👌🏿 A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

Handler isn’t the only celebrity to have called for Trump to be forcibly removed from office, and also not the only one to have called for a military coup as a way to do it.

In February, comedian Sarah Silverman similarly suggested the military could be used as part of the “resistance” and to help “overthrow” the “fascist” administration.

Meanwhile, horror novelist Stephen King last week called Trump “unfit” for office and demanded he be “removed” from the presidency.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum