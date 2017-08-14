Chris Pratt Thanks ‘Lord and Savior Jesus Christ’ in Teen Choice Awards Acceptance Speech (Video)

Actor Chris Pratt expressed his gratitude to Jesus Christ during his first public appearance since announcing his separation from his wife, Anna Faris, at the Teen Choice Awards Sunday night.
Pratt, who took home the Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor Award for his role in this summer’s blockbuster hit Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, began his speech with the requisite thank-yous before reiterating his strong belief in his faith.
“I would not be here with the ease and grace I have in my heart without my Lord and savior, Jesus Christ,” the 38-year-old actor said.
Pratt also made a confession of sorts in his speech, telling the audience in Los Angeles that he wasn’t entirely truthful with his agent when he was first getting started in the film business early in his career.
“When I came to Los Angeles, I came from Hawaii and I had all of this blonde hair, and I was tan, and I met an agent because I really wanted to be an actor and get an agent and he said, ‘Wow, bro, you must surf,'” Pratt said. “And I said, ‘Yeah.’ And that was the first of many lies I told to get where I am today.”
The Jurassic World star has been open about his Christian faith in the past.
In February, Pratt said his brother had made him a custom wooden “pocket dump tray” inscribed with one of his favorite Bible verses. The verse came from Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
So my brother, @cullypratt makes these awesome pocket dump trays. We all need a place to throw our wallets, keys, cell-phones, lighters, pistols or whatever else we keep in your pocket so you know exactly where it is the next day. Well he wanted to make me one and asked me what I wanted on it. I went for the usual chris answer, American bald eagle smoking a cigar, holding a machine gun and an American flag whirling all bad ass in the wind maybe with some nunchucks or something. But then I thought a lot about being homesick. I'd like having a touchstone that I could take with me as I travel on the road for work. Something less straight up bad ass hero and more homesick in need of comfort. So I though about this great bible verse Philippians 4:13 which I've relied on for strength from time to time. And he knocks this thing out in like a day!! Reclaimed wood and a wood burner. All by hand. He does all kinds of awesome art stuff and in proud of him. He's so awesome and you should follow him. He's a unique individual and my best friend. An army veteran and a sheriffs deputy who has seen a lot of shit in his life but gets up everyday to go to work and help people having bad days cause he's a real hero. A hero who loves to make something out of nothing with his bare hands. He's very good and when we were kids he used to make me smell his finger and I always fell for it and I wore his clothes and worshiped him and I still do to this day. Thanks to my big brother from the same mother for my awesome #cullypepper dump tray. It's my favorite thing I have.
During Easter last year, Pratt took to social media to share tips on how to erect a cross to celebrate the holiday.
Pratt and his wife, actress Anna Faris, announced their separation on social media this month after eight years of marriage.
“We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” the pair wrote in a joint statement. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”
Watch Pratt’s full acceptance speech from the Teen Choice Awards above.
Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.