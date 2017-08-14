Chris Pratt Thanks ‘Lord and Savior Jesus Christ’ in Teen Choice Awards Acceptance Speech (Video)

Actor Chris Pratt expressed his gratitude to Jesus Christ during his first public appearance since announcing his separation from his wife, Anna Faris, at the Teen Choice Awards Sunday night.

Pratt, who took home the Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor Award for his role in this summer’s blockbuster hit Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, began his speech with the requisite thank-yous before reiterating his strong belief in his faith.

“I would not be here with the ease and grace I have in my heart without my Lord and savior, Jesus Christ,” the 38-year-old actor said.

Pratt also made a confession of sorts in his speech, telling the audience in Los Angeles that he wasn’t entirely truthful with his agent when he was first getting started in the film business early in his career.

“When I came to Los Angeles, I came from Hawaii and I had all of this blonde hair, and I was tan, and I met an agent because I really wanted to be an actor and get an agent and he said, ‘Wow, bro, you must surf,'” Pratt said. “And I said, ‘Yeah.’ And that was the first of many lies I told to get where I am today.”

The Jurassic World star has been open about his Christian faith in the past.

In February, Pratt said his brother had made him a custom wooden “pocket dump tray” inscribed with one of his favorite Bible verses. The verse came from Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

During Easter last year, Pratt took to social media to share tips on how to erect a cross to celebrate the holiday.

Pratt and his wife, actress Anna Faris, announced their separation on social media this month after eight years of marriage.

“We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” the pair wrote in a joint statement. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Watch Pratt’s full acceptance speech from the Teen Choice Awards above.

