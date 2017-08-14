Helen Mirren: Melania and Her ‘Dark Slovenian Soul’ Could ‘Take Trump Down’

Actress Helen Mirren blasted President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka and said First Lady Melania Trump could be the only person in the world who could “take him down” in a wide-ranging interview with Allure magazine this week.

In the September issue cover-story interview published Monday, the 72-year-old Oscar-winner and self-described feminist ripped Ivanka for having “no substance,” while she took President Trump to task for what she called his “lack of morality.”

“[Ivanka] talks a good game, but there’s no substance,” Mirren told Allure. “Her book is so ignorant about how the majority of women live, talking about ‘Make time for yourself to have a massage.’ Puh-lease.”

In contrast, Mirren told the magazine that First Lady Melania Trump is one of the most “powerful” people in the world, because of what she could potentially do to her husband.

“You look at old Mel there, and she is one of the most powerful women in the world because she could take him down,” Mirren said. “I’m Eastern European you know; [we’ve] got these dark souls. That dark Slovenian soul is about to come out. She’s only got to do a nice interview with Allure.”

But the Fate of the Furious actress saved her most harsh criticism for the president himself.

“[Trump] just said and did whatever it took to get what he desired. That is quite terrifying, because it means there’s a lack of morality there and a lack of conscientiousness,” Mirren said.

“It’s a bit like watching a car crash,” she added. “There is a sort of mesmerizing horror — it’s why we love horror films.”

Mirren has previously been outspoken about her disdain for Trump; before the election, the actress said that if the Republican businessman were to make good on his promise to “make America great again,” it would actually be “the end of America as a great country.”

Elsewhere in her extensive interview with Allure, Mirren explained how the feminism of today differs from the activist movements of 40 and 50 years ago.

“I wasn’t into the very didactic feminism of the ’60s and ’70s because I liked wearing makeup and high heels,” she told the magazine. “That was a no-no. It was sort of ‘That’s playing to the patriarchy.’ I was thinking, well, I just really like it. Then as feminism developed, they realized you can like nice dresses, high-heeled shoes, and makeup. That’s not stopping you from being feminist.”

Read Mirren’s full interview with Allure here.

