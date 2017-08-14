Report: Shonda Rhimes Leaves ABC for ‘Multiyear Deal’ at Netflix

The New York Times’s John Koblin reports:

In a huge blow to ABC and Disney, the prolific television hitmaker Shonda Rhimes has signed an exclusive overall deal with Netflix, the streaming giant announced early Monday morning.

Ms. Rhimes, the creator of shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” and “How To Get Away With Murder” — all hits for ABC — will bring Shondaland over to Netflix in what the streaming service said was a multiyear deal.

Those series and ones currently in development will remain on ABC, though Netflix already has the streaming rights for the back library for shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal.”

Netflix’s move amounts to a major counterpunch to Disney’s announcement last week that it was starting a pair of its own streaming services, including one that would force the removal of several Disney and Pixar movies from Netflix in the next two years.

…