SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Celebrities React to POTUS Press Smackdown: Trump Became ‘President of the Confederacy’

Getty/Getty

by Jerome Hudson15 Aug 20170

Celebrities were outraged Tuesday after President Donald Trump held a press conference in New York City to condemn the neo-Nazis and white nationalist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend, and in which he slammed reporters in the room for misreporting facts about the deadly rally.

“There was no way of making a correct statement that early,” the president said, defending his initial remarks made on Saturday before all the facts had been revealed in the incident which left one woman dead and another 19 wounded when a man deliberately drove his car into a crowd of protesters. “Unlike you and unlike the media, before I make a statement, I like to know the facts.”

Trump also blasted the violent “alt-left” demonstrators, asking if they had “any semblance of guilt” in the incident.

“I am not putting anybody on a moral plane,” he added. “You had a group on one side and the other and they came at each other with clubs and it was vicious and horrible.”

Within minutes, celebrities were melting down on social media.

The official Twitter account for Comedy Central’s The Daily Show tweeted: “Today is the day Donald Trump became president of the Confederacy.”

Singer and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor Josh Gad, and comedian Chelsea Handler called for President Trump to be removed from office — Handler, again, specifically advanced the idea of a military coup.

Still, other celebrities, including actor Jeffrey Wright, actor Patton Oswalt, Modern Family producer Danny Zuker, and actress Jamie Chung, implied that President Trump either supports Nazis or is sympathetic to them.

Below is a roundup of other celebrity reaction to Trump’s press conference:

 

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x