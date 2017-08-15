Celebrities React to POTUS Press Smackdown: Trump Became ‘President of the Confederacy’

Celebrities were outraged Tuesday after President Donald Trump held a press conference in New York City to condemn the neo-Nazis and white nationalist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend, and in which he slammed reporters in the room for misreporting facts about the deadly rally.

“There was no way of making a correct statement that early,” the president said, defending his initial remarks made on Saturday before all the facts had been revealed in the incident which left one woman dead and another 19 wounded when a man deliberately drove his car into a crowd of protesters. “Unlike you and unlike the media, before I make a statement, I like to know the facts.”

Trump also blasted the violent “alt-left” demonstrators, asking if they had “any semblance of guilt” in the incident.

“I am not putting anybody on a moral plane,” he added. “You had a group on one side and the other and they came at each other with clubs and it was vicious and horrible.”

Within minutes, celebrities were melting down on social media.

The official Twitter account for Comedy Central’s The Daily Show tweeted: “Today is the day Donald Trump became president of the Confederacy.”

Singer and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor Josh Gad, and comedian Chelsea Handler called for President Trump to be removed from office — Handler, again, specifically advanced the idea of a military coup.

The 25th Ammendment today. pic.twitter.com/HXf2mv38EL — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 15, 2017

It is time for all the generals that trump has appointed to declare him unfit for office. He is unfit and unstable. This is madness. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 15, 2017

Still, other celebrities, including actor Jeffrey Wright, actor Patton Oswalt, Modern Family producer Danny Zuker, and actress Jamie Chung, implied that President Trump either supports Nazis or is sympathetic to them.

D-Day, June 1944, Allied Forces land at Normandy, where, by @realDonaldTrump's logic, there was blame on both sides for the violence. pic.twitter.com/yT4HRGTRQ0 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) August 15, 2017

What…the…FUCK is happening in our country? Our president just…sided…with…Nazis and white nationalists. Holy. FUCK https://t.co/YJzAQBUJgp — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 15, 2017

Yes Hitler was bad but those Jews did some stuff, too. Blame to go around on both sides, @RealDonaldTrump — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) August 15, 2017

@realDonaldTrump is officially a Nazi supporting LUNATIC. @GOP Take a stand. He's taking your party straight to hell — Jamie Chung (@jamiechung1) August 15, 2017

Below is a roundup of other celebrity reaction to Trump’s press conference:

I haven't seen anything that crazy since Tyson bit Holyfield @realDonaldTrump — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 15, 2017

When it comes to love, kindness, acceptance and progress, I believe there is only one side. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 15, 2017

OMG. What did we just watch? He blamed the anti-racism protesters. He likened George Washington to Robert E. Lee. Donald. Trump. Fuck. You. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 15, 2017

That press conference kinda just blew up my brain. Everyone should watch that entire thing from beginning to end. It's truly shocking. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 15, 2017

Fuck this guy. He has such passion for all of the evil corrupt people on this planet. Never any rage at the murderers. No compassion. https://t.co/5OCUBFZdQx — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) August 15, 2017

"Look there was violence on both sides" – Trump on WW2 probably — josh groban (@joshgroban) August 15, 2017

Did someone leave a tiki torch lying around the West Wing? Because the White House sure feels like it's burning down. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 15, 2017

Don’t blame Donald Trump. He just found out yesterday the Nazis lost World War II. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) August 15, 2017

How can self professed "non-racist" & "non-white-supremacist" ppl continue to support him? I genuinely wanna know. How do you justify this? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 15, 2017

I wish I did. This man is dangerous and demented and needs to be removed. #MuellerTime https://t.co/lLYtAOgCjZ — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 15, 2017

Do you think @realDonaldTrump @POTUS saying "both sides are to blame" in #Charlottesville makes him a racist supporter? Yes or no? — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 15, 2017

There is no, "alt-left," @realDonaldTrump There are we who believe all are equal. All souls on board are equal. — loripetty (@loripetty) August 15, 2017

One good thing about that abomination of a speech: it's now impossible for any Trump supporter to pretend they don't know what he is. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 15, 2017

Monologue. Blown. Up. Again. Good thing @colbertlateshow team is used to this.. #intense — Chris Licht (@ChrisLicht) August 15, 2017

