Jennifer Lawrence Asks Fans to Identify White Supremacists from Charlottesville Rally

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has asked her 16 million Facebook fans to identify the white supremacists who marched in the deadly Charlottesville, Virginia, rally on Saturday.

In a brief Facebook post, the Passengers star urged her followers to “post” the identities of the white supremacist revelers who stormed the streets of Charlottesville.

advertisement

“These are the faces of hate. Look closely and post anyone you find,” Lawrence wrote Monday in a post that included photos of people carrying torches and flags with swastikas.

“You can’t hide with the internet you pathetic cowards!” the star’s viral message concluded.

President Trump held a press conference Saturday strongly condemning what he called the “egregious display of hatred” and violence that broke out in Charlottesville. Vice President Pence also condemned the violence, as did First Lady Melania Trump.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Saturday that an attorney with the Department of Justice “commenced a federal investigation” into the rally, including a car attack that killed one and injured at least 16 others.

In an interview with Vogue this month, the Oscar-winning actress said the country “can’t continue this divide and anger.”

“There are issues affecting us as human beings, not as liberals and not as Republicans. We have to protect the foundation of this country, and acceptance,” Lawrence told the magazine.

Still, several celebrities blamed President Trump for the chaos the played out over the weekend.

Actor-director Rob Reiner said the violence in Virginia “lies at the feet of” of President Trump, while Grammy-winning singer John Legend claimed: “We have nazi sympathizers and white nationalists in the White House. Condemn them too. They should not be receiving taxpayer money.”

Let's be clear. The hatred we're seeing in Virginia lies at the feet of Donald Trump. Stoked during the campaign,his silence condones this. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 12, 2017

We have nazi sympathizers and white nationalists in the White House. Condemn them too. They should not be receiving taxpayer money. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 12, 2017

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson