Ted Nugent: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Won’t Include Me Because of My NRA Ties

Rocker Ted Nugent says the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is passing him over for a spot because of his ties to the National Rifle Association and his outspoken support for the Second Amendment.

“Go to my Facebook. I have tens of millions of Facebookers from all around the world,” the guitarist recently told New York radio station Q103. “And everybody loves the music and everybody–with a brain, and a heart, and a soul, and a conscience–they love the attitude and the spirit. How do you not love my attitude? I’m almost like Mother Teresa with a Glock.”

Nugent then talked about his passion for music, his passion for people, and his passion for hunting, after which he was asked if he will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“I am in the most important rock and roll hall of fame in the world, and that is, fifty-some years,” Nugget responded. “When I get on stage tonight it will be my 6,615th concert. That goes all the way back to sock hops and pool parties and high school dances.”

“That’s a ‘We the People’ rock and roll hall of fame,” he added.

Still, Nugent made it clear that he does not expect to be included in the official Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, saying:

Jann Wenner, the founder of Rolling Stone and the Boss Hogg of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he hates freedom. He hates the Second Amendment. He hates me because I’m on the board of directors…of the National Rifle Association. …And I couldn’t be more proud of that because the NRA–the National Rifle Association–is the ultimate family grassroots organization that fights for the right to defend ourselves. What kind of numb-nut would be against that? So, I’m on the board of directors of the NRA [and] Jann Wenner hates the Second Amendment. That’s the only reason I’m not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

He added, “Write this down: My name is Ted Nugent. I am the Rock and Hall of Fame.”

Still, at least one of Nugent’s fellow musicians doesn’t believe his theory.

Fox News reported that David Crosby–of Crosby, Stills, & Nash–said Nugent is not absent from the Rock and Hall of Fame over differing political views, but because “the a**hole just isn’t good enough.”

