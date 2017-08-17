Acclaimed Chinese Filmmaker Preps Trump Wall Thriller

Acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Wang Quan’an is set to write and direct a political thriller that will tackle President Donald Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall proposal.

Described as a tale of “greed, vengeance, sex and ambition,” the film will follow an architect named Harris whose sole ambition is to design the president’s wall, according to a plot summary provided to The Hollywood Reporter from the New York-based indie film company Lupi Pictures, which is producing the project.

Harris, THR reports, seduces a “powerful woman with the right connections to secure his bid, only to find himself trapped within his own manipulations.”

For Quan’an, whose other film works include Tuya’s Marriage (2006) and Apart Together (2010), American Wall will be his first feature in English.

Producers says a mid-sized budget has been secured and casting is underway for a “high-profile U.S. actor to play the film’s lead.”

Quan’an, is, however, entering an arena that has already seen several American celebrities use their platforms to protest Trump’s border wall proposal.

Last June, Grammy-winning singer Alicia Keys celebrated World Refugee Day by releasing of a 12-minute short film that features an alternate reality in which Americans are seen fleeing a fictional, war-torn Los Angeles for safety in Mexico.

Following the deadly terrorist bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, U.K. in May, pop megastar and vocal Trump critic Katy Perry made an impassioned plea for people to “co-exist” and railed against “barriers” and “borders” that detract from that goal.

In June, an off-Broadway play called Building the Wall shut down a month early in New York City after struggling to build an audience. The play painted an ominous picture of a post-President Trump America.

