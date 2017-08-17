Michael Rapaport Rips Jared Kushner for Silence on Charlottesville: ‘Take the F*cking Dreidel Out of Your Ass’

Actor Michael Rapaport went off on Jared Kushner in a video posted to his social media account on Wednesday, in which he called President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser a “f*cking stereotype” and a “punk” for his apparent silence over the violence at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday.

“What kind of advice have you been giving out lately, huh? You penny-pinching, pissing-while-you-sit punk,” the 47-year-old actor charged in a profanity-laced tirade against Kushner. “You’re the only Jewish guy in the White House and you have nothing to say for yourself? You have an unused Twitter account, no one’s heard your voice. Are you a f*cking mute? It’s a shame… in Yiddish, we call it a ‘shonda.’”

[Warning: Strong Language]

Rapaport’s video came after President Trump held a press conference Tuesday in which he condemned neo-Nazis and white supremacists, after a rally organized to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville on Saturday turned deadly when white nationalist protesters clashed with Antifa counter-protesters.

A 20-year-old man, later identified as James Fields Jr., drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one woman and injuring at least 19 others.

Numerous celebrities, late-night hosts, and media personalities criticized Trump for what they said was an insufficient condemnation of the white nationalist protesters.

“It’s time to take the f*cking dreidel out of your ass, spend a few of your billion dollars, buy yourself some balls,” Rapaport continued in his video. “Otherwise we want to disassociate ourselves from you. You’re a f*cking stereotype.”

Rapaport has stepped up his criticism of Trump recently.

“You said you were gonna drain the swamp you sloppy animal, not over flow us with it,” the actor and podcast host tweeted Thursday, along with a lewd image of Trump.

Rapaport is set to release a book, This Book Has Balls: Sports Rants from the MVP of Talking Trash, this October.

