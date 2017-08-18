Brand Sells ‘F*ck Trump’ Lipstick to Raise Money for Charlottesville Victims

A beauty brand has raised $10,000 for the victims hurt during the Charlottesville, Virginia white nationalist and Antifa protests by selling “F*ck Trump” lipstick.

The brand Lipslut, run by three college students in San Luis Obispo, California, began giving customers the option of buying the anti-Trump lipstick and donating 100 percent of their proceeds to the victims of the Charlottesville violence. Additional proceeds will go to the Charlottesville Black Lives Matter organization and the Albemarle-Charlottesville chapter of the NAACP.

“Lipslut is already a political and philanthropic brand, so we already have a big platform for this, and I just thought, ‘How could we not donate in the face of this tragedy,'” one of the founders, Katie Sones, said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

“I was really disturbed and horrified to see that,” Sones said. “I just wanted to help however I could, and I thought this would be the perfect opportunity.”

Given recent events, we have added a “CHARLOTTESVILLE” option at checkout. 100% of earnings from all “CHARLOTTESVILLE” orders will be donated to support recent victims. Stay strong and help each other. A post shared by Lipslut (@hello.lipslut) on Aug 15, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

50% for charity, 100% against tyranny. Available on www.lipslut.com A post shared by Lipslut (@hello.lipslut) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

The lipstick brand is usually charged with left-wing fundraising. Normally, buyers have the option of choosing to donate 50 percent of their purchase to either abortion giant Planned Parenthood, the pro-abortion group National Organization for Women, the ACLU or She Should Run.

Sones said the option to donate the “F*ck Trump” purchase proceeds to Charlottesville victims will continue until the end of this month.