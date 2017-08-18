David Letterman Calls on Trump to Resign: Impeachment ‘Will Take Forever’

Late-night veteran David Letterman called on President Donald Trump to resign from office and called his presidency a failed “experiment” in an interview this week on Howard Stern’s radio show.

In the interview Wednesday on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, the former Late Show host said of Trump: “It’s time to go. It was an experiment. We put an outsider in the office. Well, it hasn’t worked. Just resign.”

“The impeachment thing will take forever and may not end with a conviction,” he added.

Last month, Letterman told The Associated Press that people need to “stop whining about what a goon” President Trump “is and figure out a way to take him aside and put him in a home.”

The longtime CBS funnyman appeared to double down on that sentiment in his chat with Stern.

“You just get together some people, like his sons, Don Jr. and Don Jr. Get those two guys together. Probably Regis [Philbin], put him on the panel. And Gary Busey. And his daughter, the youngest one, Trumpina,” Letterman joked.

“And just go to him and have him sign some papers and just move him down to Mar-a-Lago,” added Letterman, who said Trump’s family could simply “build a little Oval Office for him down there” and tell him ‘No, you’re still president, dad.'”

Should the president resign from office, “We’ll take it a step at a time. We’ll see what happens after that. But for the time being, we’ve had enough,” Letterman said.

The 70-year-old comedian says Trump was a good guest on his late-night show, but he didn’t know the president was a “jerk.”

“He could take a punch. But I didn’t know that he was a jerk. It turns out, he’s a jerk,” he said. “The thing I’m tired of is people [saying,] ‘Oh, can you believe what he did?’ Yeah, we can believe what he did, He’s been doing it for two years now.”

Last week, Letterman announced that he’s coming out of retirement and will return to TV with a new Netflix series set to premiere in 2018.

