SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Hollywood Celebrates Steve Bannon White House Exit: ‘Shove a Tiki Torch Up Your Ass’

Getty/Getty

by Daniel Nussbaum18 Aug 20170

Hollywood celebrities gleefully licked their chops Friday morning after news broke that Steve Bannon would be leaving his post as White House chief strategist.

Numerous stars — including many who had been calling for Bannon’s ouster since he was appointed CEO of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign last year — took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion of his resignation, which was reportedly delivered to the White House on August 7.

Longtime Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell was one of the first to tweet about the news, telling Bannon: “Shove a tiki torch up your ass.”

Others, including actors Kumail Nanjiani and Don Cheadle, wished Bannon a hearty goodbye on his way out.

Filmmaker Michael Moore, one of the most vocal celebrity critics of Trump and his administration, wrote that Bannon saw Trump was “able to defend white power all on his own,” and so was able to leave his position.

Below, find a roundup of celebrity reaction to Bannon’s White House exit. Some tweets contain explicit language.

 

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x