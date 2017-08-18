Jackie Mason Takes On Hollywood Trump Hysteria: Maher, Handler, Reiner ‘Ridiculously Insane’ (Exclusive)

In these trying times, Jackie Mason the Voice of Reason.

In this week’s exclusive clip for Breitbart News, Jackie calls out Bill Maher, Chelsea Handler, Stephen King, Rob Reiner and other celebrities for their seemingly non-stop hysteria over President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Did you hear how ridiculously insane the Hollywood crowd has become? How nauseous and miserable they are that Trump got elected?” Jackie asks. “They’d like to find a way to get him out of office, but can’t figure out how… the fact that he’s just alive kills them. Just the sound of his voice, the sight of him, just the thought of him… they can’t think of anything else, they can’t even go to work in the morning.”

Jackie referred to Bill Maher’s recent comments that he wants the stock market to crash so that Trump could become more unpopular.

“So the fact that everybody might get wiped out by a crash in the market doesn’t disturb him, as long as Trump is out of the business, he’s a happy man,” Jackie said. “Let everybody pass away from starvation, not my business, I got my own troubles.”

Next, Jackie takes on talk-show host Chelsea Handler, who recently called for a military coup to oust Trump from office.

“I know you never heard of her, because this yenta never amounted to anything,” Jackie says. “She wants a military coup to overthrow the Trump government. A military coup! You know what means? I’ll tell you what it means. It means the poor girl is going nuts.”

Jackie also reserves some criticism for Rob Reiner, who recently blamed Trump for violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Now here’s a guy that I was always crazy about, because I think he’s a wonderful guy until he went nuts with this situation,” he says of Reiner. “He blames Trump for the KKK! As if the KKK wouldn’t exist without Trump! You think everybody who wants to become a member of the KKK first calls up Trump to find out if he thinks he should be a member or not? And if he doesn’t OK it, there would be no membership?”

Watch Jackie’s latest above.

