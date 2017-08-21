Chelsea Handler Hoped Eclipse Would ‘Coincide with Trump’s Resignation’

Chelsea Handler said she wished that Monday’s total solar eclipse would have coincided with the resignation and/or arrest of President Donald Trump.

“Wouldn’t it be nice for the eclipse to coincide with trump’s resignation and/or arrest,” Handler tweeted early Monday. “Preferably in his underwear and handcuffs?”

Handler has been one of the president’s must outspoken critics, and has repeatedly called on military officials to remove Trump from office.

Earlier this month, the Netflix talk show host took to Twitter and appeared to call for a military coup by requesting that “all the generals” in Trump’s administration should “remove” him from office.

“To all the generals surrounding our idiot-in-chief…the longer U wait to remove him, the longer UR name will appear negatively in history,” Handler wrote.

Indeed, on Sunday, Handler helped her Hollywood peers, including House of Cards creator Beau Willimon, push the social media hashtag #TrumpResign to top trending status.

“Oh, yeah, baby. Let’s do this already. Enough is enough,” Hander tweeted, linking to a tweet from Willimon, in which he said Trump is “unable to govern.”

Handler has also attacked members of Trump’s family, including First Lady Melania Trump and daughter-in-law Lara Trump’s unborn son.

During an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival in January — where she led the anti-Trump Women’s March on Main, an offshoot of the larger protest in Washington, D.C. — the comedian said she would never interview the First Lady on her Netflix show because she can “barely speak English,” despite the fact that Melania is reported to speak at least five languages fluently.

In March, upon hearing the news that Eric and Lara Trump were expecting a child, Handler tweeted: “Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let’s hope for a girl.”

The botched spelling led Donald Trump Jr. to respond directly with the correct spelling, while Handler later blamed the error on being “a little stoned.”

