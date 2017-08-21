SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Fashion Notes: Melania, Barron Trump Return to White House in Effortless Style

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

by John Binder21 Aug 2017Washington, D.C.0

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump returned home to the White House Sunday with their son, Barron, after a 17-day working vacation at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

As Melania stepped off Air Force One in Washington D.C., the First Lady donned a color-blocked creme and lime-toned belted midi Delpozo dress with her famous tousled hair and sunglasses. The dress normally retails for $782, but is already sold out, according to Lyst.

US President Donald Trump returns to the White House with First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron in Washington, DC, on August 20, 2017 after a 17-day “working vacation.” / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM

U.S. President Donald Trump (C), with First Lady Melania Trump (R) and their son Barron (L), walks to the White House from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on August 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Jim Lo Scalzo – Pool/Getty Images)

Always one for meticulous details, Melania seemed to have coordinated her and Barron’s footwear for their arrival. On Melania, beige suede pointed stilettos. For Barron, beige suede Gucci loafers with the brand’s famous horsebit detail atop the shoe. Barron’s Gucci shoes retail for $480.

This is not the first time Melania has worn Delpozo. On she and President Trump’s last foreign trip together, Melania delivered a speech on national security in Warsaw, Poland while wearing a pop-art inspired dress by the Spanish design house.

Soon after images of the First Lady in the color-blocked dress hit the internet, the garment was sold out, as Breitbart News reported. Delpozo is considered one of the most famous Spanish design houses in the world, alongside luxury brand Loewe.

 

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

