Fashion Notes: Melania, Barron Trump Return to White House in Effortless Style

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump returned home to the White House Sunday with their son, Barron, after a 17-day working vacation at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

As Melania stepped off Air Force One in Washington D.C., the First Lady donned a color-blocked creme and lime-toned belted midi Delpozo dress with her famous tousled hair and sunglasses. The dress normally retails for $782, but is already sold out, according to Lyst.

Always one for meticulous details, Melania seemed to have coordinated her and Barron’s footwear for their arrival. On Melania, beige suede pointed stilettos. For Barron, beige suede Gucci loafers with the brand’s famous horsebit detail atop the shoe. Barron’s Gucci shoes retail for $480.

This is not the first time Melania has worn Delpozo. On she and President Trump’s last foreign trip together, Melania delivered a speech on national security in Warsaw, Poland while wearing a pop-art inspired dress by the Spanish design house.

Soon after images of the First Lady in the color-blocked dress hit the internet, the garment was sold out, as Breitbart News reported. Delpozo is considered one of the most famous Spanish design houses in the world, alongside luxury brand Loewe.