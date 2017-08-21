‘Feminist Icon’? Joss Whedon’s Ex-Wife Accuses Director of Adultery, ‘Hypocrisy’

Hollywood film director and feminist hero Joss Whedon is guilty of having “multiple affairs” with “his actresses, co-workers, fans and friends,” the Avengers director’s ex-wife claims.

In a heart-wrenching column published by The Wrap, Kai Cole — who separated from Whedon in 2012, and divorced him last year — says Whedon “deceived me for 15 years” and she like “everyone believed, that he was one of the good guys, committed to fighting for women’s rights, committed to our marriage, and to the women he worked with.”

“He always had a lot of female friends, but he told me it was because his mother raised him as a feminist, so he just liked women better. He said he admired and respected females, he didn’t lust after them. I believed him and trusted him,” Cole writes. “On the set of Buffy, Joss decided to have his first secret affair.”

Whedon had been applauded for his penchant for featuring strong female characters in his projects. He created the hit sci-fi TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, a popular show centered on a strong female hero. Cole says, however, she felt compelled to call out Whedon — a self-described feminist — on “the hypocrisy of being out in the world preaching feminist ideals, while at the same time, taking away my right to make choices for my life and my body based on the truth.”

“I want to let women know that he is not who he pretends to be. I want the people who worship him to know he is human, and the organizations giving him awards for his feminist work, to think twice in the future about honoring a man who does not practice what he preaches,” Cole writes, adding that she no longer has to “carry the burden of Joss’ long-term deceit and confessions. I am free.”

In response to Cole’s accusations, a spokesperson for Whedon said in a statement to The Wrap: “While this account includes inaccuracies and misrepresentations which can be harmful to their family, Joss is not commenting, out of concern for his children and out of respect for his ex-wife.”

Aside from combining A-list celebrity status for creating cult favorites like Angel and Firefly, while directing films including Avengers: Age of Ultron, Whedon is also a left-wing activist who has openly attacked Republicans, President Donald Trump, and his family.

Earlier this year, Whedon said “I want a rhino to f**k” House Speaker Paul Ryan to death.”

Violence solves nothing. I want a rhino to fuck @SpeakerRyan to death with its horn because it's FUNNY, not because he's a #GOPmurderbro — Joss Whedon (@joss) January 14, 2017

A week later, Whedon sparked outrage online after her compared Ivanka Trump to a dog.

Hey, keep your eyes on this fucking prize too. He's a Voldemort in training, & unlike the Pekingese he married under, can play the long game pic.twitter.com/SNsuYdqlIp — Joss Whedon (@joss) January 24, 2017

On Monday, Whedon fan website “Whedonesque” announced it would be shutting down operations after 15 years, thought it wasn’t immediately clear whether Cole’s column was the primary factor in the decision.

Whedon is currently working on the superhero ensemble film Justice League. He is next set to direct Warner Bros. and DC’s upcoming Batgirl movie.

