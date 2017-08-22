EXCLUSIVE – Diamond and Silk Crash Left’s Race-Baiting: ‘Those Are the Real Racists!’

The YouTube sensations known as Diamond and Silk, former Democrats who left the party to support President Donald Trump, slammed the news media for using the events in Charlottesville to paint Trump and his supporters as racist.

Instead, they argued, “the ones that are calling us racists are probably the real racists. Because they are the ones that keep voting for the Democratic party that had our black ancestors in slavery. That hung our black ancestors. Those are the real racists.”

“This is clearly a distraction. This is their MO. This is what they do. They try to paint you and put you in a corner,” stated Diamond, with Silk agreeing in the background.

The dynamic duo was speaking in an interview on this reporter’s talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM in Philadelphia.

Diamond exclaimed: “We are black people. We are conservative and we are women. We are not no racist.”

After arguing that the Democratic Party has a racist history, Diamond urged, “So, don’t call us a racist for voting for the POTUS and stop making the party or his supporters look like we are racist because that is not true. That is a lie.”

The two mocked the news media for repeatedly asking Trump to condemn white nationalism and racism even though he has done so numerous times in the past.

And they posited that Trump was right when he initially placed blame on both sides in Charlottesville – extremist white nationalists and radical leftist protesters like Antifa, whose activists have in the past engaged in violent tactics.

“I think there is blame on both sides,” Trump stated. “You had a group on one side that was bad. You had a group on the other side that was also very violent. Nobody wants to say that. I’ll say it right now.”

“Absolutely, he is correct,” stated Diamond of Trump’s remarks.

“President Trump could have said it exactly the way they would have wanted it and it still would have been a problem. The media has a problem with our president. They spew hate. They say we don’t want to spew hate but you hate our president.

“The president condemned and denounced all hate. Hate is hate and I don’t care how you look at it.

“For the past eight, nine years we have been seeing stuff playing out on our television. And President Trump was not the president then. It was another president. Nobody condemned that foolishness. Communities burned down. People lost their jobs. People get hit in the head with a stick.”

