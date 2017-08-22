James Woods: I’ve ‘Accepted the Fact That I’m Blacklisted’ in Hollywood

Veteran actor James Woods revealed the naked truth about Republicans in Hollywood and their fear of being blacklisted and losing work over their political beliefs.

In a series of tweets, Woods says he wasn’t always a conservative thinker and was actually a Democrat “until [Bill] #Clinton was impeached. Every single #Democrat without exception stood behind a convicted perjurer. That was the end.”

When asked by one Twitter user how being open about his conservative views affected his career, Woods bluntly said: “While #Liberals scream about the 50’s blacklist, my #Repub actor friends are terrified of losing their ability to provide for their families.”

Woods is one of the few entertainers who openly supports President Donald Trump. He is also a vocal critic of Planned Parenthood, a second Amendment enthusiast, and has repeatedly slammed ex-San Fransisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernik over his National Anthem protest.

Woods explained that there are numerous Republicans in Hollywood who choose to keep quite about politics — though he admits he is vocal about politics because has “accepted” his blacklisted state.

“The only reason I express my views is that I have accepted the fact that I’m blacklisted. Also I bought Apple stock in the 80’s,” he wrote.

Earlier this week, actor Dean Cain, another Republican in Hollywood who supports Trump’s policies, said his vocal support for the president with people in the entertainment industry is “immediately met with the most crazy vitriol.”

“They say things and they expect you to agree one hundred percent,” Dean told Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “The president is a Nazi and go ‘no, I don’t believe he’s a racist. I don’t believe he’s a Nazi. I don’t believe there’s any collusion with Russia. And they look at me as though I’m an alien.”

On being blacklisted, Cain said he is able to find work because he’s an established actor. “But I’m sure there are some forces at work that aren’t real happy that I would say these things. It can certainly affect people’s work.”

Cain also said that some social media users attempted to get him kicked off of Supergirl over his pro-Trump comments.

