Watch: Pro-Trump Artist Kaya Jones Releases New Music Video ‘What the Heart Don’t Know’

Musician and outspoken Donald Trump supporter Kaya Jones released the official music video for her latest song, “What the Heart Don’t Know,” on Tuesday morning.

The video for the soulful ballad features the former Pussycat Doll watching her partner pack to head off to war.

“I’m on this train moving way too slow/Where it stops, ain’t nobody knows/And they say I just gotta let it go/But the heart can’t want what the heart don’t know,” Jones sings.

The 32-year-old singer has been a vocal supporter of President Trump since earlier this year, when she shared an Instagram post in which she posed in a “Trump 2016” t-shirt and thanked fellow pro-Trump artist Joy Villa for inspiring her to be open about her political beliefs. Villa wore a “Make America Great Again” dress to this year’s Grammy Awards.

There's many of us in Hollywood that voted for @realDonaldTrump I'm just proud to stand by my friend & have her stand by me. @Joy_Villa ❤🇺🇸❤ pic.twitter.com/YliHPnnYOh — KAYA (@KayaJones) February 16, 2017

“I think it’s hard,” Jones told Breitbart’s Matthew Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday this month, referring to the ability of entertainment industry conservatives to publicly speak their minds. “It’s a very difficult time for our country, and a very difficult time for anyone that is conservative, because you come out as a conservative, you might as well just… they want to put a stake in you, really.”

“The moment that I came out as a conservative, pretty much everyone in Hollywood was just like, ‘What happened to you? Why are you doing this? You’ve lost your mind,'” Jones recalled. “And I said, ‘I’ve always been a Christian. You just didn’t want to hear about Christ. You didn’t want to hear about me. You didn’t want to hear that I care about our military. You just didn’t want to.’ And as long as it suits that narrative for them, they’re fine with whatever it is. But if you start to speak up, speak out, and be who you are, they just don’t want that.”

The music video for “What the Heart Don’t Know” is directed by Ryan R. Williams and produced by Chrystal Neria.

