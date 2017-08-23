Report: Amy Schumer Demanded More Money from Netflix After Learning Bigger Stars Got Better Deals

Comedian Amy Schumer reportedly asked for more money from Netflix for her stand-up comedy special after learning that other comedy stars such as Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle made more than she did.

According to Variety, the comedian received $11 million for her Netflix standup show The Leather Special, which premiered in March to disastrous reviews.

However, upon learning that more popular comedians including Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle received $20 million apiece for their own shows, Schumer’s team reportedly demanded more money, and “received significantly more compensation” as a result.

Schumer’s successful demands come despite the fact that the comedy careers of Rock and Chappelle stretch back far longer than hers, into the mid-1990s, while Schumer’s major breakthrough came in 2007 after appearing on a Live at Gotham episode for Comedy Central.

Following its release in March, The Leather Special received a flood of one-star reviews, something which Schumer blamed on right-wing trolls.

“The alt right organized trolls attack everything I do,” the comedian wrote on Instagram. “They organize to get my ratings down. Meeting in sub Reddit rooms. They tried on my book and movies and tv show. And I want to thank them.”

Amid the controversy, Netflix announced its decision to scrap the five-star reviewing system members have long used to grade content on the streaming giant.

In a press conference with journalists, Netflix’s vice president of product Todd Yellin said that and that they had “ratings less important because the implicit signal of your behavior is more important,” and that “five stars feels very yesterday now.”

Schumer, 36, previously announced her intention to leave the United States if Donald Trump became president. Following Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton, Schumer reneged on the promise, claiming that it was “said in jest.”

