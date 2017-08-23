Report: Amy Schumer Demanded More Money from Netflix After Learning Bigger Stars Got Better Deals

Comedian Amy Schumer reportedly asked for more money from Netflix for her stand-up comedy special after learning that other comedy stars such as Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle made more than she did.
According to Variety, the comedian received $11 million for her Netflix standup show The Leather Special, which premiered in March to disastrous reviews.
However, upon learning that more popular comedians including Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle received $20 million apiece for their own shows, Schumer’s team reportedly demanded more money, and “received significantly more compensation” as a result.
Schumer’s successful demands come despite the fact that the comedy careers of Rock and Chappelle stretch back far longer than hers, into the mid-1990s, while Schumer’s major breakthrough came in 2007 after appearing on a Live at Gotham episode for Comedy Central.
Following its release in March, The Leather Special received a flood of one-star reviews, something which Schumer blamed on right-wing trolls.
“The alt right organized trolls attack everything I do,” the comedian wrote on Instagram. “They organize to get my ratings down. Meeting in sub Reddit rooms. They tried on my book and movies and tv show. And I want to thank them.”
I am so proud of my special and grateful to all the people spreading love on line about it. I am the first female comic who is selling out arenas all over the world and so grateful for that. I am embarrassed for the "journalists" who report on trolls activities as if it's news. It's indicative of administration right now. Anyone who reported that "viewers aren't happy" with my special, it would have been cool if you did a moment of research before posting. The alt right organized trolls attack everything I do. Read the @splitsider article. They organize to get my ratings down. Meeting in sub Reddit rooms. They tried on my book and movies and tv show And I want to thank them. It makes me feel so powerful and dangerous and brave. It reminds me what I'm saying is effective and bring more interest to my work and their obsession with me keeps me going. I am only alarmed by the people printing their organized trolling as "news" this is what the current administration wants. So this post has nothing against the trolls. I thank you trolls so much. It fills me with hope and power to see you all furiously posting so as always accuse me of whatever lies you want. Call me a whale. Call me a thief and I will continue to rise and fight and lead. I know who I am. I am strong and beautiful and will use my voice my whole time on this earth. Journalists do better it's embarrassing. Trolls see you on the next one! 😘😘😘
Amid the controversy, Netflix announced its decision to scrap the five-star reviewing system members have long used to grade content on the streaming giant.
In a press conference with journalists, Netflix’s vice president of product Todd Yellin said that and that they had “ratings less important because the implicit signal of your behavior is more important,” and that “five stars feels very yesterday now.”
Schumer, 36, previously announced her intention to leave the United States if Donald Trump became president. Following Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton, Schumer reneged on the promise, claiming that it was “said in jest.”
You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.