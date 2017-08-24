Susan Sarandon Joins Kaepernick Protest at NFL HQ: ‘I Stand with Colin’

Actress and activist Susan Sarandon joined alongside the estimated hundreds of Colin Kaepernick supporters participating in the “United We Stand” march outside of the NFL’s headquarters in New York City Wednesday.

The Thelma & Louise star shared a photo of the protesters with her 500,000-plus Twitter followers, captioning the tweet: “Rally in support of Colin Kaepernick in front of @NFL. Together we win. I stand with Colin. #ImWithKap.”

Rally in support of Colin Kaepernick in front of @NFL. Together we win. I stand with Colin. #ImWithKap pic.twitter.com/lRCa1UWpa7 — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) August 23, 2017

NAACP leaders and left-wing activist Linda Sarsour headlined the rally, which was meant to show support for the former San Fransisco 49ers star who’s yet to land a roster spot on an NFL team after causing controversy last season by kneeling for the National Anthem during pre-game ceremonies.

The out-of-work quarterback-turned social justice warrior has been a lightening rod for controversy. Amid his national anthem protests, Kaepernick was photographed wearing a Fidel Castro T-shirt and “pig cop” socks at official 49ers events.

Some signs from Wednesday’s rally included messages that said “Black Lives Matter Scoreboard. Kaepernick = HERO. NFL = ZERO” and, “He took a knee for me. I’ll take a stand for him.”

Signs at #ColinKaepernick Rally: Black Lives Matter Scoreboard

Kaepernick = HERO

NFL = ZERO pic.twitter.com/U05BhTzGDn — Coy Wire (@CoyWire) August 23, 2017

Sarandon, who supported Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ White House bid and eventually endorsed Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, was also spotted walking through the rally.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson