Alec Baldwin Mocks Trump’s Charlottesville Speech and Steve Bannon on ‘SNL’ (Video)

Alec Baldwin reprised his Saturday Night Live Donald Trump impersonation and lampooned the president’s campaign-style rally in Phoenix this week in the latest edition of Weekend Update: Summer Edition.

Baldwin’s Trump took the stage at a mock rally reimagined with his supporters behind him as they were at Tuesday’s event, and skewered the president looking directly into the total solar eclipse, his response to the Charlottesville violence, and trotted out Steve Bannon dressed as the Grim Reaper.

advertisement

“How about that eclipse, folks, huh?” Trump asked the cheering crowd. “A lot of people don’t know this, but you can damage your eyes while looking at an eclipse.”

After calling himself the “only tragic victim” of the Charlottesville violence, Baldwin joked that he had “solved Afghanistan” and then invited the fake Bannon on stage.

Baldwin first debuted his Trump impression during the 42nd season premiere of SNL and has continued to appear on the show to lambaste the billionaire since before the presidential election, helping deliver the NBC show its best ratings in decades.

The 30 Rock star has said that Saturday Night Live producers planned to sprinkle in his Trump imitations for the foreseeable future.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson