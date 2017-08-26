SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Eminem Slams Trump at Scotland Show: ‘Motherf**k Donald Trump’

by Ben Kew26 Aug 2017Glasgow, UK0

Rapper Eminem attacked President Donald Trump at a concert in Scotland on Friday night, criticizing the state of the country and calling on his fans to “motherf**k Donald Trump.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, Scotland might have to be our new home because right now shit ain’t going so well in the States,” the 44-year-old rapper told his fans in Glasgow.

“I just wanna take this moment out right now and say motherfuck Donald Trump,” he continued:

It is not the first time the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has attacked President Trump. In February, he described Trump as a “bitch” and fantasized about sexually assaulting conservative commentator Ann Coulter in a song featured on fellow Detroit rapper Big Sean’s new studio album “I Decided.”

“I’m anti, can’t no government handle a commando. Your man don’t want it, Trump’s A BITCH. I’ll make his whole brand go under,” Eminem says of Trump on the song “No Favors.”

“And fuck Ann Coulter with a Klan poster. With a lamp post, door handle, shutter. A damn bolt cutter, a sandal, a can opener, a candle, rubber. Piano, a flannel, sucker, some hand soap, butter. A banjo and manhole cover,” the rap continues.

In April, Eminem also filed a lawsuit against New Zealand’s ruling conservative party, accusing it of using an unlicensed version of his hit “Lose Yourself” in a campaign advert. The judge has yet to present a final verdict on the case.

