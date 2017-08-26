SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Hollywood Rips Trump for Joe Arpaio Pardon: ‘America Knowingly Elected a Racist President’

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2016, photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is joined by Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff Joe Arpaio as a campaign event at the Roundhouse Gymnasium in Marshalltown, Iowa. Before Trump, there was Arpaio roiling Arizona politics and the nation's immigration debate. Trump hopes to win Arizona's primary Tuesday with the help of his fellow immigration hardliner (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

by Jerome Hudson26 Aug 20170

Several celebrities took to social media late Friday and slammed President Donald Trump for pardoning Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted in July of violating a federal court order not to detain suspected illegal immigrants.

Actor and director Rob Reiner, a very vocal Trump critic, called the president a “truly hateful human being” who will go down in history as a “racist president”:

Elsewhere, House of Cards creator Beau Willimon slammed Trump for his policy barring transgender people from the U.S. armed forces and for pardoning the Arizona sheriff. “@realDonaldTrump is a hateful, cowardly menace,” Willimon wrote to his 141,000 Twitter followers:

Left-wing comedian Sarah Silverman said, “Trump’s pardon of Arpaio was just 1 more in a series of secret handshakes w the white power movement,” while Hollywood mega-producer Judd Apatow used the president’s pardon to urge his followers to register to vote:

Below is a roundup of celebrity reaction to Trump’s pardon:

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x