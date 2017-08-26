Hollywood Rips Trump for Joe Arpaio Pardon: ‘America Knowingly Elected a Racist President’

Several celebrities took to social media late Friday and slammed President Donald Trump for pardoning Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted in July of violating a federal court order not to detain suspected illegal immigrants.

Actor and director Rob Reiner, a very vocal Trump critic, called the president a “truly hateful human being” who will go down in history as a “racist president”:

DT, not to be upstaged by an act of God,announces future ban of transgenders from military & pardons Arpaio. DT-a truly hateful human being. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 26, 2017

With the pardoning of Joe Arpaio, Donald Trump has solidified his place in U.S. history. America knowingly elected a racist president. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 26, 2017

Elsewhere, House of Cards creator Beau Willimon slammed Trump for his policy barring transgender people from the U.S. armed forces and for pardoning the Arizona sheriff. “@realDonaldTrump is a hateful, cowardly menace,” Willimon wrote to his 141,000 Twitter followers:

Transgender Ban & Arpaio pardon on the same day, hiding behind the news of Hurricane Harvey. @realDonaldTrump is a hateful, cowardly menace. https://t.co/u2NxsXMYXi — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) August 26, 2017

Left-wing comedian Sarah Silverman said, “Trump’s pardon of Arpaio was just 1 more in a series of secret handshakes w the white power movement,” while Hollywood mega-producer Judd Apatow used the president’s pardon to urge his followers to register to vote:

Trump's pardon of Arpaio was just 1 more in a series of secret handshakes w the white power movement https://t.co/H2C9pOKAAc — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) August 26, 2017

Of every American in prison this is the only one he stands up for. If you do not register to vote today you are insane. @RockTheVote https://t.co/7ayYOgO6UW — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) August 26, 2017

Below is a roundup of celebrity reaction to Trump’s pardon:

AMERICAN HERO John McCain rips MORONIC Trump for pardoning RACIST FUCKWAD Joe Arpaio https://t.co/xqSZMDJ6TO via @HuffPostPol — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 26, 2017

You don't need to be on CSI MIAMI to notice a little birdie in a tree wants to be removed from office, while still keeping his base. #arpaio — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 26, 2017

How Many Inmates Died in Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s Jails? Who Knows it’s a Big Number.Arpaio & trump,murder incorporated. https://t.co/g8RRRQbLU0 — Cher (@cher) August 26, 2017

1) Pardoning #JoeArpaio is utterly disgusting. 2) #shameonyou for your Transgender ban. 3) Glad your Russian spy quit. #goodluckwiththat — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) August 26, 2017

Gorka resigned! But also Trump shamelessly pardoned Arpaio. Bit from column A, bit from column B. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 26, 2017

THAT MOTHERFUCKER!!! the utterly repulsive President pardons a vicious racial profiler who has caused death and misery for years. #IMPEACH! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2017

A Disgusting Racist Disgrace. https://t.co/wT2cPrsBeu — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 26, 2017

This was America's worst Sheriff letting sexual abuse go unchecked. Now Pardoned! The Joe Arpaio I Knew – ProPublica https://t.co/xDdVL8gSsG — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 26, 2017

Today's headline: Trump pardons Arpaio. Tomorrow's headline: Pence pardons Trump. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 26, 2017

