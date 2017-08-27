VMAs: Katy Perry, Jared Leto Top Worst-Dressed Celebrities List (Photos)

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) seemingly brought out all the strange and ugly in fashion, with some of Hollywood’s biggest names missing the mark.

Below, find a collection of some of the worst-dressed celebrities at this year’s festivities.

Katy Perry

The pop star wore a shockingly understated look, but that did not make it any better. In a long, white dress, Katy Perry looked like she was channeling a roll of paper towels. To make the look even worse, the singer wore giant gold ring dangling earrings. Unfortunately, it does not take much to look bad when you’ve got a haircut like Katy’s buzz-cut.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj went classic Nicki at this year’s VMAs, sporting a hot-pink latex jumpsuit and a half pink, half blonde wig that stretched nearly to the floor. The only question left about this ensemble is, “How did she get this on herself?”

Kesha

Kesha has reinvented herself from the days where she once wore trash bag dresses to the VMAs. The new Kesha is much more refined and classically pretty. The singer could have worn one of those colorful Gucci suits she’s been rocking lately for her new album promotion. Instead, she wore a dress more fit for the Academy Awards and Natalie Portman. This dress mostly falls apart because, to put it simply, it’s just too poofy.

Demi Lovato

The Disney actress-turned-pop star looked beautiful from the waist up. However, the semi-sequined harem pants with cuffs at the ankles is a look that not even Gisele Bündchen can pull off. A black leather skirt would have looked great and have been an homage to Stevie Nicks’ “Leather and Lace,” perfect for the VMAs.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto is one of those rare men who can pull off just about any look. For the VMAs, though, he failed to rock a sequined cape and floral shirt, looking more like a mess than a fashion-forward rock star. Many expected Jared, like Kesha, to wear a Gucci suit that he’s become known to wear. Unfortunately, he settled for this ensemble, which didn’t work.

Paris Jackson

Michael Jackson’s model daughter, Paris, wore Dior to the VMAs, but failed miserably to pull the look off. In a nearly full sheer top and skirt with patchwork, Jackson looked less like a chic Bohemian and more like she got dressed in the dark. Even worse, her undergarments which peaked through the ensemble weren’t sexy or worth seeing. Leave the underwear as outer-wear look behind in the 1980s, where it belongs.

Of course, not all the stars were poorly dressed at the VMAs. In fact, some celebrities pulled out all the stops with their fashion choices.

Pink

The pop-rock goddess was the star of the night as she accepted the VMAs Vanguard Award this year. So naturally, she had to give an homage to one of her biggest influences, Annie Lennox. In a black men’s suit with wide-legged pleated pants, Pink channeled true androgyny as she walked the red carpet with her famous shaved, blonde hair.

Heidi Klum

If anyone can rock a body-conscious, sheer, rhinestone dress, it is German supermodel Heidi Klum. In a very revealing dress, Klum ended up being one of the sexiest women on the red carpet, while still keeping it classy. Aside from her dress, the model’s naturally tan skin and tousled sandy blonde hair was a breath of fresh air next to all the D-list starlets with fake tans and severe up-does.