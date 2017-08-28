Liam Neeson Is Infamous Whistleblower Deep Throat in Trailer for Watergate Thriller ‘Mark Felt’

Sony Pictures Classics released a new trailer for Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down The White House, starring Liam Neeson as Felt– or “Deep Throat,” the secret source who helped journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein uncover President Nixon’s role in the Watergate scandal.

The riveting visuals see Felt, who was the FBI’s associate director during Watergate, meeting in secret with journalists working on the story that involved the arrest of five men who were ordered to break into the Democratic National Committee headquarters. Felt’s insider information led to Nixon’s resignation on Aug. 9, 1974, and prison sentences for some of his top aides.

Diane Lane, Marton Csokas, Josh Lucas, Tony Goldwyn, Michael C. Hall, Tom Sizemore, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Ike Barinholtz, co-star in the film from Concussion director Peter Landesman, who also wrote the script along with Maika Monroe.

Mark Felt will debut at the Toronto Film Festival in September and will hit theaters everywhere September 29.

