‘Star Wars’ Star Mark Hamill Joins Campaign to Buy Twitter, Ban Donald Trump

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill revealed he has donated to the campaign to buy the social media service Twitter, and consequently ban President Donald Trump from the platform.

The actor, who is known for playing the role of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, confirmed his donation to the GoFundMe campaign on Twitter.

advertisement

“Let’s #BuyTwitter and #BanTrump! With my #ArmageddonAnxiety growing daily- I donated gladly! #GoodLuckValerie,” Hamill wrote.

In response to a tweet accusing Hamill of banning speech he doesn’t agree with, Hamill responded: “#BuyTwitter is symbolic & satirical (Raise $1B? LOL!) Plus-I WANT him to keep tweeting-it’s all admissible evidence for #TrumpRussia/Mueller.”

#BuyTwitter is symbolic & satirical (Raise $1B? LOL!) Plus-I WANT him to keep tweeting-it's all admissible evidence for #TrumpRussia/Mueller https://t.co/JT7pC9zqwY — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 28, 2017

The campaign, which uses the fundraising website GoFundMe, was reportedly started by former CIA nuclear proliferation expert Valerie Wilson, who claims that removing Trump from Twitter will reduce the likelihood of a nuclear war.

So far, the campaign has collected more than $80,000 and has a goal of $1 billion.

“If we hit this goal, we’ll use it to become Twitter’s single biggest shareholder and leverage that position to enforce its rules against violent threats, intimidation and hate speech, and shut down Trump for good,” Wilson wrote on the campaign page.

“If we don’t hit that target but raise a lot of money along the way, we’ll use that demonstration of public support to pressure Twitter to take action — and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Global Zero, a nonprofit organization leading the resistance to nuclear war. (No matter what, I won’t keep a penny of these funds or benefit financially in any way.)”

The campaign comes at a time when the mainstream media are increasingly urging Twitter to suspend or delete Trump’s Twitter account, as he continues to wage war on the media.

Meanwhile, Twitter has previously maintained that it will suspend Trump’s account should he violate any of the company’s rules.

“The Twitter Rules prohibit violent threats, harassment, hateful conduct, and multiple account abuse, and we will take action on accounts violating those policies,” the company told Slate, adding that “the Twitter Rules apply to all accounts, including verified accounts.”

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com