Pro-Trump Artist Kaya Jones Passes Justin Bieber, Katy Perry on Amazon New Releases Chart

Musician and outspoken Donald Trump supporter Kaya Jones rocketed up the Amazon sales chart this week with her latest single, “What the Heart Don’t Know,” which currently sits comfortably ahead of tracks by international superstars Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, and Katy Perry.

Jones — who celebrated her birthday on Monday — posted a tweet celebrating the success of her latest song, which currently sits at #6 on Amazon’s “New Releases” Pop Music chart a little over two weeks after its release.

“You are doing this! I am speechless,” Jones tweeted Monday afternoon.

Oh my gosh guys! You are doing this!You! I am speechless we are now #7 in the pop charts!BDay wish coming true!UP#1 https://t.co/O5an68vpno pic.twitter.com/0hhXu0UFA4 — KAYA (@KayaJones) August 28, 2017

“What the Heart Don’t Know” is currently ahead of such tracks as Miley Cyrus’s “Younger Now” and “Malibu” (the former of which was performed by Cyrus at the MTV VMAs Sunday night), Justin Bieber’s “Friends,” Selena Gomez and Gucci Mane’s “Fetish,” Kesha’s “Praying,” Fifth Harmony’s “Down,” and Katy Perry’s “Save as Draft,” which currently sits at #85. The Amazon list is updated hourly.

The music video for “What the Heart Don’t Know” premiered last week. The video sees the former Pussycat Dolls singer watching her significant other pack to leave for war, and later dealing with the heartbreaking consequences and emotional repercussions of his sacrifice.

Jones publicly expressed her support for Trump in February, revealing that she had found inspiration to come forward with her political beliefs after seeing fellow musician and friend Joy Villa wear a dress emblazoned with Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” at the Grammy Awards.

The 33-year-old singer shared an Instagram post in which she posed with a “Trump 2016” t-shirt, a shirt she explained she “never was able to wear in fear of being attacked.”

In an interview on Breitbart News Saturday last weekend, Jones told Breitbart News’s Matt Boyle that her experience visiting and performing for soldiers in Iraq in 2009 helped shape her perception of the sacrifices that military members make for their loved ones and their country.

“We ended up doing 20 shows in 10 days, and I just really bonded and connected with [the soldiers],” she said. “It’s heavy work… You really understand what they go through. They sacrifice a lot, no only the ones who serve and go away, but also the ones at home, who keep the home front normal. And I just felt that the spouses’ point of view is never really seen, what they go through. It’s really hard for the wives and the girlfriends, and the families.”

Watch the video for “What the Heart Don’t Know” above, and find the song on Amazon here.

