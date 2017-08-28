Transgender Activist Confronts Caitlyn Jenner Over Trump Support: You’re a ‘F**king Fraud’ (VIDEO)

Caitlyn Jenner was confronted over the weekend by transgender activist Ashlee Marie Preston, who called the reality TV star a “f**king fraud” and a “fake” for supporting President Donald Trump.

Preston approached Jenner Saturday at the Trans Chorus event in Los Angeles, just one day after President Trump formally announced his new policy barring transgender people from the U.S. armed forces.

“It’s really f**ked up that you continue to support somebody that does everything with the military, that’s erasing our f**king community. And you support it,” Preston told Jenner, who stood in silence before briefly attempting to defend herself.

“You don’t know me,” Jenner said, infuriating Preston who unleashed another profanity-filled rant.

“Yes I do!” Preston shouted. “You’re a f**king fraud and a fake.”

Jenner was an early supporter of then-candidate Trump and endorsed his 2016 presidential bid, saying that the GOP nominee appeared to be “very much behind the LGBT community.”

A few months after attending Trump’s inauguration in January, the I Am Cait star told ABC News correspondent Diane Sawyer that she would ding the president if he decided to do the “wrong thing” to the transgender community.

Trump’s transgender military ban, as it were, apparently provided Jenner with her first opportunity to make good on that promise. “What he’s doing to our community is absolutely f*cking awful,” the 67-year-old star told TMZ.

As for Preston, she’s unapologetic about her face-off with the reality star.

“Desperate times call for #desperate measures,” Preston wrote on Twitter Sunday. “A #loud, #angry#black #trans #woman” is more affective than a #dead one. #SilenceIsDeath.”

