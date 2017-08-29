Interview Magazine Anoints Kim Kardashian ‘First Lady’ of Fashion with Jackie Kennedy-Themed Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian West has been anointed as the “New First Lady” of fashion by Interview magazine, as the starlet posed alongside her daughter, North West, for a Jackie Kennedy-inspired photo shoot.

Channeling Kennedy circa 1962, Kardashian was photographed in potentially the classiest ensembles she’s ever worn, wearing mostly ’60s-inspired pillbox hats and prim-collared dresses and coats to match her Kennedy-esque bouffant hairdo.

Here's a bts pic from our @interviewmag shoot. Just wanted to thank @stevenkleinstudio for pushing me to do a shoot that was very different & powerful & allowed me to pay homage to the iconic Jackie Kennedy who I admire & respect! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 28, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

In one photograph for Interview, Kardashian stood in front of wood-slatted doors in giant square sunglasses and a long fur coat with a tiny clasp black leather purse. In another photo, she is seen holding her daughter, North, while walking two Dalmatians down a hotel hallway as she wears a black campaign-style dress and long white gloves.

Interestingly enough, real American First Lady Melania Trump has worn the same Michael Kors dress that Kardashian wears in the cover shoot, but instead opted for the light blue version.

