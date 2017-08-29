SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Interview Magazine Anoints Kim Kardashian ‘First Lady’ of Fashion with Jackie Kennedy-Themed Photo Shoot

Instagram/Interview Magazine

by John Binder29 Aug 2017New York City, NY0

Kim Kardashian West has been anointed as the “New First Lady” of fashion by Interview magazine, as the starlet posed alongside her daughter, North West, for a Jackie Kennedy-inspired photo shoot.

Channeling Kennedy circa 1962, Kardashian was photographed in potentially the classiest ensembles she’s ever worn, wearing mostly ’60s-inspired pillbox hats and prim-collared dresses and coats to match her Kennedy-esque bouffant hairdo.

In one photograph for Interview, Kardashian stood in front of wood-slatted doors in giant square sunglasses and a long fur coat with a tiny clasp black leather purse. In another photo, she is seen holding her daughter, North, while walking two Dalmatians down a hotel hallway as she wears a black campaign-style dress and long white gloves.

Interestingly enough, real American First Lady Melania Trump has worn the same Michael Kors dress that Kardashian wears in the cover shoot, but instead opted for the light blue version.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk out of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 19, 2017, to greet Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela and his wife Lorena Castillo in the Oval Office the White House in Washington, Monday, June 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 

