Hollywood Raises Millions for Houston After Hurricane Harvey

Several celebrities have donated large sums of money, while other have used their platforms to promote charities assisting in recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The devastating storm ripped through Houston, Texas, over the weekend, leaving hundreds of thousands displaced and destitute. In the aftermath, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have pitched in to help those in need.

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart took to social media Monday to announce his “Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge.”

“I’m going to start a real challenge. I’m challenging all of my celebrity friends to follow my lead and donate $25,000 to the Red Cross,” the Jumanji star said in an Instagram video, imploring “simply anybody right now who’s in a powerful position who can impact this issue through social media. Let’s really try to save some lives.”

Pop superstar Chris Brown accepted Hart’s challenge, responding in a Twitter video that he would donate $100,000 to relief efforts.

“Kevin Hart, I accept your challenge,” the “Pill and Automobiles” singer said. “We need to come together. I’m donating $100,000. So man, this is for everybody in Texas, the relief and everything. I implore and encourage everybody else, who can change and make a change for this, to please donate and help out.”

❤️ AND IM SKEPTICAL ABOUT RED CROSS SO MY DONATION WILL GO TO THE PEOPLE! pic.twitter.com/GjUVWUDpuG — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) August 29, 2017

Hart’s Jumanji co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced a $25,000 donation to the Red Cross and said his companies would also donate money.

Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you're going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger – so will you. All my love and strength. * Link in my bio in you can donate a buck or two to our Houston families in need. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

Rap super-producer DJ Khaled responded to Hart’s challenge, donating $25,000 “to help all the families in need.”

HOUSTON TEXAS my prayers are wit you! I just sent 25k your way to help all the families in need 🙏🏽 @kevinhart4real I accepted your challenge pic.twitter.com/EgCjyT8IKV — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) August 29, 2017

Country singer Chris Young pledged to donate $100,000 to those affected. He also launched a GoFundMe initiative to further assist victims.

“I’m worried about the people there — my friends, family and neighbors — and I want to help,” Young, who owns a home in Houston, wrote in an Instagram post.

Country group Lady Antebellum donated proceeds from the merchandise sales at its Dallas, Texas, concert on Saturday to relief efforts. The band, currently on its “You Look Good Tour,” was scheduled to play in Houston. “We are so sad to have to cancel our show in Houston tonight,” the band tweeted on Sunday. “All of our merch proceeds will be going towards hurricane relief funds.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by #HurricaneHarvey. pic.twitter.com/HBihHtqUcL — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) August 28, 2017

The Kardashian and Jenner women have donated $500,000 to the Red Cross and the Salvation Army, Kim Kardashian announced on social media Tuesday. “Houston we are praying for you!” the model and reality star wrote on Twitter.

Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez both donated $25,000 to recovery efforts.

https://mobile.twitter.com/redcross/status/901546157238833152 Please help by donating what you can! Link above… God bless Houston 🙏🏼 #hurricaneharvey A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

Houston native and pop megastar Beyoncé released a statement to the Houston Chronicle: “My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave.”

The singer said “I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Rockport, Texas, on Friday as a Category Four hurricane. The storm has since claimed at least 15 lives, ravaged the state, and has left millions battling hunger and deadly flooding.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump traveled to Corpus Christi, Texas, on Tuesday for a briefing on the state’s efforts to rescue victims of the storm.

