Model Brooklyn Beckham Under Fire for Posing with Gun

Critics came out to slam 18-year-old Brooklyn Beckham after he posed with a classic 1911 handgun as part of a larger photo shoot.

Beckham posted the photos to Instagram.

In some of the photos Beckham is pointing the 1911 at the camera and in one he is drawing it from his waistband. In yet another, he is is simply holding the gun in a way that makes it the focal point of the photograph.

@damon_baker A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Aug 31, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

One person commented on the photos, saying, “Who the hell thought posing with a gun was a good idea, wrong decision a gun is not a fashion accessory its a deadly weapon guns kill in case you didn’t know, its not cool or clever its stupid.” Another wrote, “You are an idiot to glorify guns. Had I been your mom you would have your ears boxed and the photos erased. Such a disgrace.” And another said, “Guns are weapons that kill people not accessories you wouldn’t pose with a noose would you?”

Positive comments were scattered in among the gun-shaming tirades. For example, one person commented, “Photos look fabulous…I carry a 9mm Calm down internet.”

Sadly, negative responses to celebrity gun and/or hunting photos are typical. For example, after rocker Kid Rock posed with a dead cougar in 2015 one reader got so worked up that he even criticized the singer’s facial expression in the photo. The New York Daily News published the comment, “I’m not against hunting…not at all … but seeing a predator in a state like this disgusts me, and that smile even more. Respectless.”

