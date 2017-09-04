Hollywood Freaks Over Trump’s Plan to End DACA: ‘His Inhumanity Is Bottomless’

Several Hollywood stars raged on social media Sunday in response to reports that President Donald Trump has decided to formally end former President Barack Obama’s controversial Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA amnesty for nearly 800,000 illegal immigrants.

Comedian and outspoken Trump critic Sarah Silverman fumed that the president’s “inhumanity is bottomless.”

Jesus H his inhumanity is bottomless @HouseGOP @SenateGOP HISTORY IS WATCHING YALL https://t.co/rofFFzzKN0 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 4, 2017

ABC’s Modern Family writer-producer Danny Zuker said if Christians support Trump ending the program, their “Christianity is bull**it.”

“Dear Christians, if you support @realDonaldTrump’s decision to end DACA your Christianity is bull**it. But on the other hand f**k you,” Zuker tweeted.

Dear Christians, if you support @realdonaldtrump's decision to end DACA your Christianity is bullshit. But on the other hand fuck you. — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) September 4, 2017

Netflix’s House of Cards creator Beau Willimon urged his followers to march on Washington to “stop Trump’s racist agenda.”

Want to #SaveDACA?

Want to stop Trump's racist agenda?

We need thousands in DC to meet the #Cville2DC marchers when they arrive Wednesday. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) September 4, 2017

While a majority of those benefiting from the DACA program are young adults age 18-25, actress Alyssa Milano said “Our country should protect children. Period.”

Our country should protect children. Period. This should not be even a discussion. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 4, 2017

The president will reportedly speak publicly about ending the program while urging Congress to pass a pro-American immigration reform bill over the next six months.

Below is a roundup of celebrity reaction to Trump’s DACA decision.

.@realDonaldTrump, I'd consider praying for your corrupt soul on #NationalDayOfPrayer if you hadn't ended #DACA on the same day, you monster — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) September 4, 2017

Booting 800k law abiding & productive ppl out of USA by repealing DACA is cruel & stupid.

But "cruel & stupid" is the Trump family motto. — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) September 4, 2017

The most cruel, disgusting, vile man to hold the office of the President in the modern era and possibly ever. https://t.co/rBgAMen66H — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 4, 2017

Trump has made it clear: in order for the nation to heel, he will continue to prey #DefendDACA #DayOfPrayer — Joss Whedon (@joss) September 4, 2017

All I can think to say to Trump is "you are garbage" and then I realize he's probably garbage bc his father told him "you are garbage" — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 4, 2017

What is happening to us? https://t.co/dcJoTqJUDS — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) September 4, 2017

They don't have to be extraordinary to earn our compassion. Or valedictorians. Or anything but American, which is what they are. #SaveDACA — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) September 4, 2017

Trump's plan to deport Dreamers in 6 mos. is cruel, divisive and politically motivated. Shame on him, and shame on us for electing him. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 4, 2017

Unfortunately there is no other way to say this: Donald J. Trump is a heartless prick. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 4, 2017

Mr. Mueller. You have slightly less than six months. Thank you. https://t.co/TlpCqH37JQ — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 4, 2017

