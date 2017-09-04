SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Hollywood Freaks Over Trump’s Plan to End DACA: ‘His Inhumanity Is Bottomless’

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

by Jerome Hudson4 Sep 20170

Several Hollywood stars raged on social media Sunday in response to reports that President Donald Trump has decided to formally end former President Barack Obama’s controversial Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA amnesty for nearly 800,000 illegal immigrants.

Comedian and outspoken Trump critic Sarah Silverman fumed that the president’s “inhumanity is bottomless.”

ABC’s Modern Family writer-producer Danny Zuker said if Christians support Trump ending the program, their “Christianity is bull**it.”

“Dear Christians, if you support @realDonaldTrump’s decision to end DACA your Christianity is bull**it.  But on the other hand f**k you,” Zuker tweeted.

Netflix’s House of Cards creator Beau Willimon urged his followers to march on Washington to “stop Trump’s racist agenda.”

While a majority of those benefiting from the DACA program are young adults age 18-25, actress Alyssa Milano said “Our country should protect children. Period.”

The president will reportedly speak publicly about ending the program while urging Congress to pass a pro-American immigration reform bill over the next six months.

Below is a roundup of celebrity reaction to Trump’s DACA decision.

