Cher: House and Protect DACA Dreamers in Your Homes

Pop icon Cher urged her three million-plus Twitter followers on Tuesday to provide shelter for illegal immigrants who are currently being shielded from deportation, thanks to the controversial Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) amnesty program.

“Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them,” Cher wrote. “I’m Ready 2 Do This & Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME. SANCTUARY.”

The singer’s plea came in response to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement Tuesday officially ending the Obama-era program that granted temporary legal status for some 800,000 thousand people who illegally entered the U.S. with their parents as children.

“I’m here today to announce that the program known as DACA that was effectuated by the Obama administration is being rescinded,” Sessions said Tuesday to reporters at the Department of Justice.

President Trump’s decision to end DACA fulfilled a major campaign promise. The move has sparked intense backlash from major business leaders and Hollywood stars, many of whom have promoted pro-DACA rallies in front of Trump Tower in New York City.

Cher later called President Trump a “coward” for throwing DACA beneficiaries “into the wilderness.”

“[America] HAS BEEN OUR DREAMERS ONLY HOME HOW CAN WE THROW THEM INTO THE WILDERNESS. TRUMP IS COMPLETE COWARD, WHY DIDNT HE END DACA’HIMSELF’ON,” she wrote.

Cher’s call for Americans to house illegal immigrants is reminiscent of left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore’s 2015 open letter, in which called Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder’s ban on allowing Syrian refugees into the state “disgraceful.”

“I just wanted to let you know that, contrary to your declaration of denying Syrian refugees a home in our state of Michigan, I myself am going to defy your ban and will offer MY home in Traverse City, Michigan, to those very Syrian refugees you’ve decided to keep out,” the Academy Award-winner wrote in a Facebook message.

DACA permits have not been revoked effective immediately. The Trump administration gave lawmakers six months to find a Constitutional solution to the issue of legal residency for those affected by the program’s demise.

“No current beneficiaries will lose their protected status for six months, but no new applications for DACA status will be taken after Tuesday,” Sessions said.

