Michael Moore: Take DACA Protests ‘To the Streets’

Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore led the charge on social media Tuesday in urging his Twitter followers to march in the streets in protest against President Donald Trump’s decision to end the controversial Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) amnesty program.

“To the streets! Find out where the DACA protest is where u live and SHOW UP!” Moore wrote. “If we are ever to be a decent country, this is your moment.”

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions officially announced the end of the Obama-era amnesty program, which provided temporary legal status for nearly 800,000 illegal immigrant children who were brought to the U.S. as children.

“I’m here today to announce that the program known as DACA that was effectuated by the Obama administration is being rescinded,” Sessions told reporters at the Department of Justice.

Moore was among several celebrities promoting various pro-DACA rallies across the country.

House of Cards creator Beau Willimon encouraged his followers to gather in front of Trump Tower in New York City Tuesday for a “Defend DACA” rally.

–TODAY–

New Yorkers: DIRECT ACTION to #DefendDACA at Trump Tower today (Tues) starting 11am. Spread the word. FB:https://t.co/fBzS0jjp3F… pic.twitter.com/Jjd3xpVet5 — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) September 5, 2017

Marvel’s Avengers star and activist Mark Ruffalo tweeted a link to another Trump Tower protest scheduled Tuesday.

Other Hollywood stars attacked President Trump and his administration’s announcement Tuesday, giving Congress six months to pass a pro-American immigration reform bill.

"Adult illegal aliens." Just a disgusting display of prejudice, ignorance and heartlessness. But exactly what's expected of these cowards. https://t.co/zfYrS7uizb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 5, 2017

Trump has no clue what he's doing with North Korea, with DACA, with any American values. He needs to be replaced with someone who does. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 5, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump + @IvankaTrump — you are making an grave mistake punishing DREAMers. This is CRUEL. I proudly will #DefendDREAMers! — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) September 4, 2017

Nearly 1 million young immigrant #DREAMers will be at risk of deportation if @realDonaldTrump ends #DACA. We demand #DefendDACA! #HereToStay — Shailene Woodley (@shailenewoodley) August 29, 2017

It's so heartbreaking that the 800,000 #dreamers are being used as a political football by #trump and his racist #republican supporters. — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) September 5, 2017

Jeff Sessions says "We are people of compassion" while announcing the end of DACA!? The American people are, sir, you and your boss are not. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 5, 2017

Nearly 1 million young immigrant #DREAMers will be at risk of deportation if @realDonaldTrump ends #DACA. We demand #DefendDACA! #HereToStay — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) September 4, 2017

This is what Trump and Sessions think #DACA families say behind closed doors. #DefendDACA pic.twitter.com/LCPMPJTAtK — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) September 5, 2017

