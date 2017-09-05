SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Michael Moore: Take DACA Protests ‘To the Streets’

AP Photo/Stephanie Keith

by Jerome Hudson5 Sep 20170

Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore led the charge on social media Tuesday in urging his Twitter followers to march in the streets in protest against President Donald Trump’s decision to end the controversial Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) amnesty program.

“To the streets! Find out where the DACA protest is where u live and SHOW UP!” Moore wrote. “If we are ever to be a decent country, this is your moment.”

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions officially announced the end of the Obama-era amnesty program, which provided temporary legal status for nearly 800,000 illegal immigrant children who were brought to the U.S. as children.

“I’m here today to announce that the program known as DACA that was effectuated by the Obama administration is being rescinded,” Sessions told reporters at the Department of Justice.

Moore was among several celebrities promoting various pro-DACA rallies across the country.

House of Cards creator Beau Willimon encouraged his followers to gather in front of Trump Tower in New York City Tuesday for a “Defend DACA” rally.

Marvel’s Avengers star and activist Mark Ruffalo tweeted a link to another Trump Tower protest scheduled Tuesday.

Other Hollywood stars attacked President Trump and his administration’s announcement Tuesday, giving Congress six months to pass a pro-American immigration reform bill.

