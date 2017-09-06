Amy Schumer to DACA Dreamers: ‘We Will Keep Fighting For You’

Actress and standup comedian Amy Schumer slammed Trump voters and expressed support for illegal immigrants after the president announced the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) amnesty program.

The Snatched star cosigned a Facebook post written by left-wing writer Shaun King, in which he attacked “every single American who voted for Trump and ushered in this cruel era of bigotry and white supremacy.”

advertisement

“Same. Sickening. We will keep fighting for you #dreamers,” Schumer wrote in response on Instagram.

Same. Sickening. We will keep fighting for you #dreamers A post shared by @amyschumer on Sep 5, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

“I am so angry,” King’s message read. “While Congress can still act to protect DACA recipients, what we have now is nearly 1 million wonderful people whose lives have just been thrown into a tailspin. Shameful, bigoted, cowards.”

On Tuesday Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ officially announced the end of the Obama-era program that had granted temporary legal status for nearly 800,000 thousand people who illegally entered the U.S. with their parents as children.

“I’m here today to announce that the program known as DACA that was effectuated by the Obama administration is being rescinded,” Sessions said Tuesday to reporters at the Department of Justice.

President Trump’s decision to end DACA was met with intense backlash from major business leaders and Hollywood stars. Several pro-DACA rallies were held across the country, while thousands rallied Tuesday in front of Trump Tower in New York City.

DACA permits, however, have not been revoked effective immediately. The Trump administration has asked Congress to find a Constitutional solution to the issue of legal residency for those affected by the program’s demise.

“No current beneficiaries will lose their protected status for six months, but no new applications for DACA status will be taken after Tuesday,” Sessions announced.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson