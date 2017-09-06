Martha Plimpton: I Had My ‘Best Abortion’ at Seattle Planned Parenthood

Actress and abortion champion Martha Plimpton is making headlines over her comments to a cheering pro-abortion crowd when she said her “best abortion” was at a Seattle Planned Parenthood facility.

Plimpton, 46, who starred in The Goonies when she was 15, was speaking at a #ShoutYourAbortion event in June in Seattle, but the recent release of online footage of her remarks in which she boasted about her abortion are causing a firestorm on Twitter.

Plimpton told the cheering crowd:

Seattle has some particular significance for me for lots of reasons. I’ve got a lot of family here, some of whom are here in the audience tonight. I also had my first abortion here at the Seattle Planned Parenthood! Yay! Notice I said “first”…and I don’t want Seattle — I don’t want you guys to feel insecure, it was my best one. Heads and tails above the rest. If I could Yelp review it, I totally would.

“And if that doctor’s here tonight, I don’t remember you at all, I was 19,” she continued as the crowd applauded. “I was 19, but I thank you nonetheless. You probably won’t remember because I wasn’t that famous then.”

Plimpton’s remarks stirred a controversy:

Disgusting. No more a @MarthaPlimpton fan. — Jennifer Tuttle (@jenslust4life) September 5, 2017

It was the worst and only abortion the defenseless killed child experienced! — Marcel Matte (@mhmatte50) September 6, 2017

YEP, she can go the way of "THE GOODWIFE" that she was on! — Anthony Fezio (@afezio1952) September 6, 2017

Martha who??? — frank (@Qman56Frank) September 6, 2017

I totally agree. Making a joke about ending a life not once but multiple times is sickening!! — cjam33 (@cjam33) September 5, 2017

Very disturbing! Imagine walking around cheering each other for murdering kids? ὢ wtf is wrong with these lunatics? #Abortion #murder — 🇺🇸Bink🇺🇸 (@markle_darla) September 6, 2017

Plimpton, who also appeared in The Good Wife, has spoken about having two abortions as a young woman.

“For me in particular, because I did have two abortions as a young woman, I feel that my ability to access that kind of medical care made it possible for me to live out my dreams and do what I really want to do in life,” she told ABC in 2015.

As the Daily Mail reports, Plimpton was in a relationship with Running on Empty co-star River Phoenix when she was 19. Phoenix died in 1993 from a cocaine and heroin overdose.

Plimpton, the granddaughter of actor John Carradine and daughter of actors Keith Carradine and Shelley Plimpton, has also appeared in the films Raising Hope and Parenthood.

An avid champion of abortion, Plimpton serves on the board of directors of A is For, a group that works to advance “women’s reproductive rights and end the stigma on abortion care.”

#ShoutYourAbortion is a campaign promoted by Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry that urges women who have had abortions to speak out about them as a sign that abortion is not shameful.