‘Modern Family’ Producer to Christians Who Oppose DACA Amnesty: ‘F**k You’

For those Christians who never tire of insightful lectures from the legions of Christians-haters who know what “true Christianity” is all about, I give you Danny Zuker, producer of the sitcom Modern Family, who seems pretty secure in the knowledge that Christianity means no borders, no rule of law, and government via emotional blackmail.

After President Trump announced his decision to end President Barry’s illegal DACA program, Zuker flipped out on Twitter with this, “Dear Christians, if you support @realDonaldTrump’s decision to end DACA your Christianity is bullshit. But on the other hand fuck you.”

For whatever reason, Zuker later deleted that tweet, but quickly returned with another nugget of deep, theological insight:

How's this? It seems tearing families apart is at odds with the Judaeo/Christian values of SOME of those advocating ending DACA Better? — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) September 4, 2017

Who wants to bet that the millionaire Zuker lives behind either Hollywood walls or Hollywood gates?

Who wants to bet that not a single negative effect of DACA — the crimes, the job losses, the lower wages — has in any way ever touched or impacted Zuker’s gilded life.

It is shockingly easy to appear gracious and “correct” and virtuous when you’re a rich elitist living behind gates, working behind mammoth studio walls, and never coming into contact with the real world results of your limousine leftism.

As a Christian who makes a living in a field that is under no threat from an amnesty recipient, I cannot think of anything less Christian than to burden others — primarily America’s already disenfranchised working class, most especially in urban areas — with my do-gooderism. That is not Christianity. That is a selfish form of vanity, which is a sin.

A good rule of thumb when it comes to Christianity is that if the Danny Zukers of the world hate you, you are almost certainly doing it right.

