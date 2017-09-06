SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Fashion Notes: Vanity Fair Snubs Melania Trump, Honors Michelle Obama on ‘Best Dressed’ List

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

by John Binder6 Sep 2017New York City, NY0

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama are being honored this year on Vanity Fair‘s International Best Dressed List.

While the Obamas are prominently featured in the ‘Couples’ portion of the best dressed categories – which also includes fashion professionals and Hollywood starlets – notably missing from the list is current First Lady Melania Trump.

The Vanity Fair piece on Michelle Obama and her husband boasted about her “most notable” look of the year, which the editors said was a white, off-the-shoulder Club Monaco top with high-wasted BCBG green linen cargo pants and sunglasses that she wore in Tuscany.

Also put on the best dressed list was French First Lady Brigitte Macron, whom Melania Trump upstaged on her trip to Paris when she arrived in a alluring red Dior skirt-suit to honor the French fashion house on their anniversary, as Breitbart News reported.

(L-R) United States First Lady Melania Trump and French First Lady Brigitte Macron leave the dock after a boat ride on the Seine river on July 13, 2017 in Paris, France. (Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Melania remains one of the most fashion-forward American First Ladies in history, while having only lived in the White House for a just a few months. The Eastern European former model often opts for the most luxurious of fashion ensembles, pairing custom-made Hervé Pierre frocks with Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

Melania’s most famous high-fashion look as First Lady thus far was, arguably, when she stepped out in a $51,000 Dolce & Gabbana blossoming floral coat and matching clutch, as Breitbart News reported.

AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis

Most recently, Melania boarded Air Force One wearing a Ralph Lauren shirt dress, sunglasses and snakeskin Manolo Blahnik heels, along with her famous tousled hair.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump prior to their Marine One departure from the White House September 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

 

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

