Chelsea Handler: Trump a Bigger Criminal than Dreamers (Video)

Comedian Chelsea Handler closed the latest episode of her Netflix talk show by apologizing to the estimated 800,000 illegal immigrants affected by President Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) amnesty program.

“We’re sorry for making it clear that white supremacists and Nazis are welcome in this country while young, hardworking immigrants brought here as children are not,” she said. “The average dreamer got here at the age of 6, was raised in the US and knows no other country than this one. Dreamers are our coworkers, our neighbors and our friends.”

Handler made the point that 99 percent of Dreamers have “no criminal record,” then proceeded to recite a litany of Trump-related scandals.

“That means they have never obstructed justice, colluded with Russia, defrauded people through a fake university, funneled millions of taxpayer dollars into their businesses, falsely accused people of wiretapping them, carelessly talked to a Korean dictator with nuclear weapons, bragged about sexual assault or pardoned a racist maniac,” the comedian said.

Ending the segment, Handler told DACA beneficiaries to rest easy and urged her viewers to “stand up and defend their right to be here.”

“It doesn’t matter what a president who has had everything handed to him on a piss-gold platter thinks about them because we’re going to stand up and defend their right to be here,” she said. She encouraged her audience to contact their member of Congress and protest the president’s DACA decision. “And after you’re done doing that, go on Twitter and tell Trump to start drafting his resignation tweet.”

Hander has become an increasingly vocal critic of Trump in the months after his election and has repeatedly called on the president’s military officials to remove him from office.

“To all the generals surrounding our idiot-in-chief…the longer U wait to remove him, the longer UR name will appear negatively in history,” she wrote on Twitter in August.

She has even lobbed personal attacks on members of Trump’s family, including First Lady Melania Trump and daughter-in-law Lara Trump’s unborn son.



