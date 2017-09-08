EXCLUSIVE: Jackie Mason Roasts Jennifer Lawrence for Suggesting Hurricanes Are ‘Nature’s Wrath’ Over Trump

NEW YORK — Legendary comedian Jackie Mason had a few choice words for movie star Jennifer Lawrence, who appeared to suggest that the recent spate of hurricanes were “mother nature’s rage and wrath” for Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential race.

“She says it is nature’s wrath?” asked Mason. “Somebody actually wrote that word for her because you could bet your life she has no idea what the word ‘wrath’ even means… She never heard of the word ‘wrath’ in her life. She thinks it is the name of the horse that came in third in Pittsburgh.”

Mason was speaking in an interview set to air Sunday on this reporter’s talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM in Philadelphia.

Mason continued on Lawrence:

I guarantee you she doesn’t even know how old she is. Because she can’t even count that high. She probably thinks she is 10 because she never heard of the number 11. … And this girl became the authority for the Hollywood crowd that hates Trump so much? There is nothing in the world that is not Trump’s fault. If a battleship sinks in Cuba it is because of Trump. If the wind blows the wrong direction in South Africa it is because of Trump.

Lawrence made the controversial comments during an interview with the British network Channel 4 on Wednesday.

Fox News reported on her remarks, which came during a discussion about “climate change”:

“You know, it’s this new language that’s forming. I don’t even recognize it. It’s also scary to know that climate change is due to human activity, and we continue to ignore it, and the only voice that we really have is through voting.” “And you have voted very recently, as a country” the reporter noted – to which Lawrence replied that “it was really startling” Trump was elected. She then suggested the recent hurricanes devastating Texas and nearing Florida may have been prompted by Trump winning the presidency. “You know, you’re watching these hurricanes now, and it’s really hard, especially while promoting this movie, not to feel Mother Nature’s rage and wrath,” Lawrence said.

Watch’s Lawrence’s full interview below:

