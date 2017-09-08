Jennifer Lawrence: Hurricanes Harvey, Irma Are Nature’s ‘Wrath’ for Supporting Trump

Actress Jennifer Lawrence appeared to claim in an interview this week that the deadly hurricanes slashing through parts of the United States are nature’s wrathful response to the election of Donald Trump.

Appearing on British network Channel 4 to discuss her new horror film, mother!, Lawrence was asked about the sort of “end-of-days feeling” in America.

“You know, it’s this new language that’s forming. I don’t even recognize it,” the actress said. “It’s also scary to know that climate change is due to human activity, and we continue to ignore it, and the only voice that we really have is through voting.”

When the reporter mentioned that Americans did vote, Lawrence replied saying “it was really startling” when Trump was elected.

The Academy Award-winner continued, suggesting that the deadly devastation of Hurricane Harvey and Irma, a massive hurricane headed for Florida, may be nature’s response to Trump.

“You know, you’re watching these hurricanes now, and it’s really hard, especially while promoting this movie, not to feel Mother Nature’s rage and wrath,” Lawrence said.

Opening up about the “really polarizing and upsetting” nature of politics in the U.S., the 27-year-old star said: “You know, I’ve heard things and seen things on TV in my own country that devastate me and make me sick, and it’s just really confusing.”

The Hollywood A-lister was a very vocal critic of Trump and his supporters during the presidential election. She once claimed that Trump’s election would mark the world’s end.

“If Donald Trump becomes president, that will be the end of the world,” the Hunger Games star said in 2015 at a promotional press junket.

In August, Lawrence began raffling off a chance for fans to fly to California to go wine-tasting with her in exchange for a donation to a non-profit working to eliminate corruption in politics.

Mother stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer and opens Sept. 17.

