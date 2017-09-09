Triggered: George Clooney has Full Blown Meltdown Over Steve Bannon — ‘Licking My Ass’

Actor-director George Clooney attacked Breitbart News Executive Chairman Stephen K. Bannon Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival, saying the former White House chief strategist would be “licking my ass” to gain success in Hollywood.

“I like picking fights. I like that Breitbart News wants to have my head. I’d be ashamed 10 years from now if those weaselly little putzes, whose voices are getting a lot higher every week as this presidency starts to look worse and worse weren’t still [after me],” Clooney told reporters while promoting his new race thriller Suburbicon.

The actor didn’t offer examples to support his claim that Breitbart News “wants his head.” We have, however, reported how Clooney — well-known for his open borders immigration activism — is reportedly mulling the decision to move to Los Angeles with his wife Amal and newborn twins Ella and Alexander over security concerns at his England estate.

In April 2016, the Money Monster star slammed then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall proposal, saying the policy fails to represent “U.S. values.” He has also described Trump’s immigration policy proposals as “idiotic” and “intolerant.”

All this from the Hollywood star who recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he vowed to sue a photographer who snuck onto his property — a 22-room, 18th century Italian villa (bought in 2001 for about $10 million) — and snapped pictures of his wife and infant children.

“Every single day there’s some crazy sort of infringement,” Clooney told the outlet. “And you go, ‘OK, we’ll eat it. That’s what we have to do.’ But when someone breaks the law, that’s beyond what we bargained for, beyond the pact I made: that when you’re famous, you’re going to be followed. I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t be furious.”

Clooney called Bannon — who has produced 16 films and secured a lucrative stake in the iconic TV sitcom Seinfeld — “a failed f**king screenwriter.”

“Steve Bannon is a failed f**king screenwriter, and if you’ve ever read [his] screenplay, it’s unbelievable,” he said. “Now, if he’d somehow managed miraculously to get that thing produced, he’d still be in Hollywood, still making movies and licking my ass to get me to do one of his stupid-ass screenplays.”

The Academy Award-winning actor has hurled personal insults at Bannon before. During an anti-Donald Trump rant at the César Film Awards ceremony in Paris in February, Clooney said Bannon is one of the real “Hollywood elitists” who is a “failed film writer and director.”

“He wrote a Shakespearean rap musical about the L.A. riots that he couldn’t get made,” the actor said at the time. “He made a lot of money off of Seinfeld. He’s elitist Hollywood. I mean, that’s the reality.”

Clooney was a staunch Hillary Clinton supporter throughout the presidential election, having hosted a $33,400 per-plate fundraiser for her last year at the Studio City home where he and his wife Amal Clooney reside.

