Photos: Designer Celebrates Vaginas at New York Fashion Week

A barrage of clothes inspired by female genitalia took over the runway at New York Fashion Week with clothes directly resembling vaginas.

The collection by Namilia, of Berlin, Germany, was profanely titled ‘My Pussy, My Choice,’ and debuted coats, stilettos, dresses and pants that showcased the female genitalia as front-row fashion insiders appeared not to be phased by the collection.

As models walked the runway in the vagina-adorned clothing, the New York Post reports that children’s Disney music played through the loudspeakers.

[Warning: Pictures Not Safe for Work]

According to the Post, the show was inspired by Denis Diderot’s 1748 story “The Indiscreet Jewels,” which centers on a sultan with a magic ring that can make women’s private parts “spill their amorous secrets.”

The collection debuting at New York Fashion Week is deeply at odds with how the fashion establishment responded to a leaked Access Hollywood tape from 2005, in which then-candidate Donald Trump made private comments about grabbing women. Following the leaking of the tape, Vogue and Teen Vogue both trashed Trump for his private behavior.

Vogue, the epicenter of the New York fashion establishment, published a piece in which feminist writer Michelle Ruiz wrote that Trump’s language in the tape “rocked so many people,” and went on to chronicle the slew of rumored allegations against the President.

“Note to Trump and friends: Merely suggesting you sexually assaulted women was bad enough,” Ruiz wrote.

Teen Vogue took a similar approach to its outrage of the leaked Trump tape, equating it to “rape culture,” a term commonly used by feminists when pointing to inaccurate college sexual assault statistics.

“The idea that you are entitled to another person in any way is the basis of rape culture…” Teen Vogue stated.