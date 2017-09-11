‘Modern Family’ Star Ariel Winter Celebrates Getting Gun License with Instagram Photo

Modern Family star Ariel Winter took to Instagram over the weekend to post photos of her posing with various guns in preparation for what she called the “zombie apocalypse,” after the actress acquired a permit to purchase firearms.

The 19-year-old actress also posted a photo of her California Firearm Safety Certificate. Such a certificate has to be acquired before California residents are allowed to purchase firearms.

The photo in which Winter poses with a handgun is captioned, “Prepping for the zombie apocalypse, obviously.”

Another photo shows her holding a shotgun and a rifle that the left would certainly label an “assault weapon.”

The Sun reports that some of Winter’s Instagram followers were taken aback by the photos because the actress supported Hillary Clinton during last year’s presidential election. More gun control and an all-out ban on “assault weapons” were key components of Clinton’s campaign.

The paper quoted one of Winter’s followers saying, “But as soon as a shooting happens, guns are evil right? Hypocrite.” Another wrote, “Holding them, do you actually shot guns and believe in the Second Amendment? Just asking because I know that Hollywood does one thing and says another.”

On September 5, 2017, Breitbart News reported that model Brooklyn Beckham took heat from some of his Instagram followers after posing with a 1911 handgun. He posted a series of photos, some of which showed him pointing the gun at the camera, while others showed him drawing the gun or holding it up for everyone to see.

One of Beckham’s Instagram followers wrote, “Who the hell thought posing with a gun was a good idea, wrong decision a gun is not a fashion accessory its a deadly weapon guns kill in case you didn’t know, its not cool or clever its stupid.” But another follower countered, writing, “Who cares if he is posing with a gun…so sick of people getting offended over every little things why do people whine about everythinv its sooooo annoying…grow up people what does it matter its none of your business…dont like it dont look at it.”