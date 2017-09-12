AMC Developing TV Series Based on Black Lives Matter Book ‘They Can’t Kill Us All’

AMC is developing a drama about police shootings of unarmed black men and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, based on Washington Post reporter Wesley Lowrey’s 2016 book They Can’t Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore, and a New Era in America’s Racial Justice.

According to Deadline, veteran producer Brad Weston’s Universal-backed production company Makeready acquired rights to the book last fall.

They Can’t Kill Us All charts Lowrey’s experience covering stories surrounding racial bias, high-profile cases of police shooting black people in Ferguson, Cleveland, Baltimore, and beyond, and how social media and citizen journalism helped fuel the rise of Black Lives Matter.

Lowrey received a Pulitzer for his work on the Washington Post‘s “Fatal Force” project, the paper’s independent database which tracked more than 900 police shootings in 2015.

The as-yet untitled project will reportedly use Lowrey’s book as a springboard to reflect current events around race relations in America through various plots portrayed by fictional characters.

Writer LaToya Morgan, (Into the Badlands, Turn: Washington’s Spies) will executive produce the AMC series.

