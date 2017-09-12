‘Real Housewives’ Star Slammed for Photo of Private Jet Ride During Hurricane Irma

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein came under fire on social media this week after posting a photo to Instagram in which she posed in front of the private jet carrying her and her family away ahead of the impact of Hurricane Irma.
The photo posted to Instagram on Saturday showed the reality TV star, her husband Lenny, their two-year-old son, and two pet dogs getting ready to board what appeared to be a private jet as the skies darkened in Florida ahead of the massive storm, which was reported to have killed at least 11 people when it hit the Sunshine State over the weekend.
Hochstein captioned the post by thanking friends and family for checking on them ahead of the storm.
UPDATE: to all of these ignorant people leaving nasty comments… although it's none of your damn business we were not the only ones in this plane. Every seat was occupied and my son had to sit in my lap. EVERYONE IS POSTING ON SM about how they escaped! This happens to be mine and I don't need to apologize or hide to ANYONE ABOUT HOW WE DO SO. We also did not have paper work for our dogs to fly commercial as every vet was closed and every flight was booked and there is no way in hell we would leave them behind. Fortunately we were able to get a plane to take them with us. Anyone with nasty comments needs to back off get off my page and worry about yourself and how you can help instead if wasting your energy on attacking me. And to the other commenters about me "abandoning" my friends in my house 🙄🙄🙄🙄 they weren't any guests that happened to just be there already, they are friends who just didn't have a proper safe place to stay who live in Miami and I figured mine would be safer for them so I offered for them to come on over! So take your comments and shove them up your 🍑🍑🍑 🙅🏼🙅🏼🙅🏼🙅🏼🙅🏼🙅🏼🙅🏼 THANK YOU to all of my family and friends who have reached out to help, offer a place to stay, offer help to get out of Miami or just checked on us! And I'm sorry if I haven't gotten back to all of you! But I will🙏🏼🙏🏼We weren't originally going to leave partly because of the dogs and a few other things….and waited until the last minute when we realized that this thing wasn't slowing down which definitely made it difficult to get out. I'm praying for everyone who already has been devastated by this hurricane and pray that Somehow by a miracle Florida is not hit so hard. We did not want to risk it with our little angel Logan. And YES we let some friends stay at our home because it's a little safer then theirs! They will be fine!!! Material things can be replaced lives cannot 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #staysafe
But Hochstein’s followers on social media were quick to excoriate the reality star over the photo, with some criticizing her for posing in front of a private jet as thousands were left stranded after mandatory evacuations were ordered for areas including the Keys and Miami Beach.
“Talk about tone deaf… let me stop as we evacuate for a photo in front of our private jet,” one irate user commented on the photo.
“This is disgusting,” another chimed in. “I get evacuating. I don’t however understand their need to be vapid a**holes.”
Talk about tone deaf…let me stop as we evacuate for a photo in front of our private jet #RHOM #LisaHochstein pic.twitter.com/yK2JkJ8ze8
— AndyCohensFanPage (@LoveAndyC) September 9, 2017
Can't say I blame Lisa Hochstein leaving on her jet but at this time where mostly everyone stayed, don't be an ahole and pose for a pic. 🙄
— GG Loves Andy Cohen (@CGuiselle) September 12, 2017
Hochstein fired back at her critics in an update on the photo in question, telling them it was “none of your damn business” and explaining that there were other passengers on the plane.
“Every seat was occupied and my son had to sit in my lap,” she wrote. “We also did not have paper work for our dogs to fly commercial as every vet was closed and every flight was booked and there is no way in hell we would leave them behind.”
“Anyone with nasty comments needs to back off get off my page and worry about yourself and how you can help instead if wasting your energy on attacking me [sic],” she added.
Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday and was expected to bring wind and heavy rains to parts of Kentucky, the Carolinas, and Tennessee on Tuesday, according to ABC News. At least 11 people have been confirmed dead and 6.7 million people across five states were reportedly left without power.
Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.