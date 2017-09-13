Superman Shields Illegal Immigrants from White Supremacist in Latest DC Comic

Superman steps in to save a group of illegal immigrants from a white supremacist upset about losing his job in the latest Man of Steel comic from DC Comics, due out in stores this week.

The newest issue of Action Comics #987, entitled “The Oz Effect,” features Superman putting himself between a gun-toting white man wearing an American flag bandana and a group of helpless illegal immigrants. The Kryptonian intervenes to stop the man from shooting the illegals for taking his job, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Superman blocks the bullets from the evil white man’s gun and commands him to “Stop this!”

Some of you asked me if Action Comics 987 really shows who Mr. Oz is. It does. No spoilers here, though!#LodixNCBD pic.twitter.com/FfDzLD8VDG — Lodix (@lodix1) September 13, 2017

“They ruined me! Stole from me!” the man exclaims.

“The only person responsible for the blackness smothering your soul — is you!” Superman replies.

In an act of Super socialism, once police arrive, our Social Justice Supes orders them to protect the illegal aliens to make sure they are “safe and cared for.”

This latest episode should not surprise anyone.

DC Comics long ago declared that Superman is no longer American. Where once the hero touted the ideals of “truth, justice, and the American way,” like a good leftist, Superman is now a “citizen of the world.”

In a story from 2011, Superman proclaimed that he could no longer be an American citizen because “the world’s too small, too connected” to work just with the U.S.A.

In Action Comics #900, Superman became enraged when a U.S. official scolded him for flying to Tehran, Iran, to stand in silent support of a bunch of democracy protesters who were opposing the oppressive Mullah government.

Curiously, the supremely powerful Superman didn’t lift a finger to help the oppressed Iranians, yet when he went back to the U.S.A., a mere question about his loyalties was enough to make him decide to renounce his American citizenship.

So, instead of doing anything to stand up against the murderous, terror-exporting Iranian regime, Superman acted against the United States.

It became the end of “truth, justice, and the American way,” for DC Comics.

Action Comics #987 by Dan Jurgens, Viktor Bogdanovic, Jonathan Glapion, Jay Leisten and Mike Spicer, goes on sale today, September 13.

